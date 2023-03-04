The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

OPINION | Betrayal over super to kill goose

By Barry Prismall
March 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't kill the goose with its glittering, golden egg. Remember that socialism never built anything so grand as a free-market economy, home to aspiring millionaires. Photo Shutterstock

How many times have you seen a miserable married woman sob that he was a dream until they got married but then the real, ugly him emerged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.