How many times have you seen a miserable married woman sob that he was a dream until they got married but then the real, ugly him emerged.
It is a sombre sense of betrayal.
Translate that into a business sense if you can and notice the sense of utter betrayal when a government breaks an election promise.
The aspiring government offers hope and the achievement of things you hope they will achieve, but then they wallop the outgoing government, emerge victorious and arrogant and play you for a mug.
I've seen it so many times.
God, some male politicians must make lousy husbands!
They prevail on their partner's forgiveness and tolerance, until the next time.
Anthony Albanese promised little or no change to our super when he was courting our vote.
All that changed after the election.
Now they're making changes to super and lining up those measures Bill Shorten lost the 2019 election over, like franking credits, capital gains tax, negative gearing.
Of course, they'll deny this, but take note of how assistant treasurer Stephen Jones regarded our super as a "honey pot".
Pure hubris and arrogance. Portrays him as a fool of a man. I bet the PM rounded on him.
I'm not mad at the government for halving the tax concession on super above $3 million, or even looking at the Shorten policies.
But I don't appreciate being lied to or misled.
Of course, they will tell lies before election day, because look what happened to Bill Shorten when he told the truth.
The state Liberals were on a roll in the lead-up to the 1986 election and won it in a landslide but that didn't stop them ambushing us after the election with a horror Budget, even though by telling the truth beforehand they would still have won the election.
In the 1992 election campaign the Liberals said nothing about changes to the industrial laws, but on Budget day that year they hit us with big changes that undermined state awards, and hence, unions.
Remember how we fell into the arms of the Abbott government after six chaotic years of the Rudd-Gillard era, and Joe Hockey rewarded our loyalty by belting us with a horror Budget so ruthlessly that he and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann were photographed smoking Havana cigars on Budget night.
Also recall how desperate Anthony Albanese was to win the election last year.
He promised to retain the stage three $250 billion in tax cuts and has been forced to say he will keep the promise, but just watch out, come Budget day in May.
While the super changes are here, all the while federal pollies elected before 2004 get half their salary as a pension if they voluntarily quit after just 12-years' service or half their salary after just eight years if they lost an election or failed to get re-endorsement.
After a paltry 18 years' service they retire on a pension of more than $163,000 a year and much more for every year they were a minister.
The PM will retire on a pension of about $400,000 a year, plus free airline travel, use of a limousine and an office with staff.
No, they don't like to trumpet that stuff.
While I'm all for fairness, realistically a $3 million nest egg is not a whole lot of money in today's values.
It's a lot as far as battlers are concerned, but it is not an obscene amount and remember, in most cases this nest egg has been built up on damn hard work and sacrifice.
Also, why would the government stop at $3 million or $5 million?
What's next, thresholds of $2 million or $1 million? Once you start the slippery taxation slope it gets steeper.
Superannuation is worth $3.3 trillion, or three thousand, three hundred billion dollars.
By 2041 it is due to hit $9 trillion, or nine thousand billion dollars.
Currently superannuation fund fees total $30 billion a year.
The Productivity Commission noted that for each 0.5 percentage points change in additional membership fees, retirement balances fall by 12 per cent.
Why doesn't the Government tackle that little rort? It's as bad as hidden bank fees.
Annual tax concessions on super cost the budget $53 billion, almost as much as the pension.
The government wants a chunk of it to fund its grand strategies like housing and climate change.
That's our money, remember.
Just remember that 4 per cent of all taxable income earnings above $180,000 a year make up a third of total federal tax revenue.
Don't kill the goose with its glittering, golden egg.
Remember that socialism never built anything so grand as a free-market economy, home to aspiring millionaires.
Yes, tax the wealthy, but how come a fair percentage of the rich pay no tax?
Make them pay.
Slug these elites and leave the middle-class alone.
