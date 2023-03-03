Since it's launch as a pop-up in September 2022, the ReDress Hub in Quadrant Plaza has extended itself for at least a year.
Founder of the social enterprise Kirsty Maté said the hub started in an effort to tackle textile waste.
"We want to avoid overconsumption, particularly through fast fashion," she said.
Ms Maté said to do that, the hub encouraged people to "reuse, repair and remake" as a part of a circular economy.
"We can do that through workshops and education," she said.
"Teaching people how to repair their clothes and use them longer might be anything from learning how to sew on a button that might have fallen off, put up a hem or patch up something in knitting or sewing."
Ms Maté said since the launch of the pop-up, the skills which can be learned through the workshops are becoming more valuable as the cost of living crisis impacts everyday people.
"For the cost of a new skirt or dress, you can learn how to take up a hem, put in a zip, patch up a hole," she said.
"It's a lifelong skill which might actually save you the cost of 10 new clothing items in the future."
Ms Maté said she had noticed a lot of younger people interested in becoming sustainable with their clothing.
"We're getting young teenagers coming in wanting to know how to sew and make their own clothing so they don't have to be a part of fast fashion," she said.
"They can actually make their own things to their own size and style."
But Ms Maté said people also come in to be challenged with their skills.
Ms Maté said to help reduce textile waste was to do "nothing" but utilise the clothing available.
"We all wear clothes so we can all have an impact," she said. "What we can actually do, can be really nothing. Don't buy any clothes."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
