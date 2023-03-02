The City of Launceston council's prosecution of Joe Pintarich and two of his firms over an unapproved bridge over the North Esk River did not go ahead on Thursday.
Mr Pintarich, who was elected to the council under the name Joe Pentridge, and Holly Pty Ltd and Pentridge Pty Ltd were all charged with four counts in relation to the steel bridge constructed between April 23 and April 25, 2022.
He has pleaded not guilty and the case has been adjourned for hearing until May 18.
The council through chief executive officer Michael Stretton alleges Mr Pintarich and the companies did not have the mandatory building permissions.
The Parks and Wildlife Department issued a direction last year to remove the bridge by February 1, 2023.
However, after a hearing before the Tasmanian Civil Administration Tribunal, the 68-metre bridge was allowed to stay on the condition that warning signs were placed on the bridge.
TASCAT member Fabian Brimfield originally ordered that the TASCAT appeals be held in the week beginning February 27.
Mr Brimfield dismissed an application by Mr Pentridge that the appeals should be delayed until after criminal proceedings brought by the council were heard in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Under the TASCAT Act, the appeals are to be heard and determined by March 22, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
