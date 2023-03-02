The Examiner
Local runner encourages community to get involved in 2023 Relay For Life

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Global Hero for Hope for Cancer Council Australia Mel Nicholson and runner Jordan Levi. Picture by Paul Scambler

Jordan Levi, known by some as The Running Man, ran 75 kilometres across 12 hours at last year's Longford Relay For Life and plans to hit the track again in this year's Launceston event.

