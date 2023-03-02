Jordan Levi, known by some as The Running Man, ran 75 kilometres across 12 hours at last year's Longford Relay For Life and plans to hit the track again in this year's Launceston event.
He said he enjoyed applying his energy to important causes.
"Putting your time and energy into such a worthwhile event isn't that much to ask for yourself or others," Mr Levi said.
He said a love of fitness and food compelled him to run such great distances.
"It doesn't take much to run, walk, skip or hop and to focus on being healthy and encouraging others to do the same," Mr Levi said.
"We take what we have for granted; the ability to walk, swim or even climb upstairs."
Global Hero for Hope for Cancer Council Australia, Mel Nicholson, said she met Mr Levi at the Longford event last year, where he ran from another event to the Relay For Life.
"I got him a drink because I thought he was going to die," she said.
Mr Levi ran a park run the Saturday morning of Relay For Life, ran to the Longford event, signed up and continued running.
He said the title The Running Man was a conversation starter.
"If Mel decides to bestow that name upon me then maybe I can live up to it or promote it through Relay For Life," he said.
Mr Levi said he wanted to keep his goal for this year's relay event a secret.
"If I say it out loud I have a good chance of jinxing it, so stay tuned," he said.
Mr Levi encouraged everyone to support Relay For Life this weekend.
"It's always a good day to focus on the positives we get to enjoy from day to day," he said.
"I'm a huge supporter and encourager of exercise, so just come down and have fun."
Mrs Nicholson said exercise considerably reduced the risk of many cancers.
"And you don't have to be as fit as Jordan," Mrs Nicholson said.
Relay For Life Launceston starts on Saturday March 4 at the Silverdome. For more information on the event visit Relay For Life's website.
