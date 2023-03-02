The Examiner

Kathryn Isobel Hay appeared on a count of emotional abuse or intimidation

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 2 2023
Kathryn Hay walking to court on Thursday

A former Miss Australia and Bacon Government parliamentary secretary did not plead when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

