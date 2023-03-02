There's no doubt it's the biggest Cricket North round of the season.
The stakes couldn't be higher with this weekend's four competing teams in finals contention.
South Launceston were the big movers last round shooting from fourth to second.
They gained 16.4 points from their outright win against Mowbray which took them to 49.4 points and put them ahead of Westbury (45.8) and Riverside (40.2).
Incredibly, they're only 1.7 points behind ladder leader Launceston.
A win could take the Knights straight to the grand final.
But they take on a Westbury side who are just as keen to sow up their spot in the top three at NTCA no. 2 starting on Saturday.
The Knights will also be without one of their best.
Captain Jeremy Jackson confirmed spinner Brodie Jarrad was out with a broken thumb and may not return this season.
"We've had a healthy rivalry with Westbury over the course of the last decade and they're always a strong opposition especially at this time of year," Jackson said.
"But with all ladder outcomes still in play and it being so tight for spots, it's a game that we're eager to prepare well for and continue to play the good cricket we have done over the last four or five weeks."
The Knights have missed out on the two-day finals in recent seasons.
"We played good cricket at stages throughout each of the last couple of seasons but we've fallen just short of the finals and that's obviously where we where we want to be and where everyone wants to be," Jackson said.
"We're definitely looking to get back to some finals action but have a really important week to play some good cricket first to make sure we earn that right to play in the finals."
Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet, who scored 162 not out last weekend, said the Shamrocks would go in unchanged.
"The big focus for us in our last three games has been that if we control what we can control and do our best and win games then we'll play finals," he said.
"That's still the case right down to the last round. There are lots of situations that could pan out from the result but our focus is just on us and trying to win again."
Murfet knows a home semi-final is one of the possibilities.
"It looks like if we were to win, we'd most likely go in front of South and finish second, which would mean a home semi-final which is pretty big for us," he said.
"We'd like to think that we're pretty hard to beat at Westbury. So that's a big carrot that's dangling as a big part of this result let alone just making the top three as well."
The Shamrocks' skipper is expecting a ripping contest.
"They've obviously found a bit of form at the right time of the year," he said.
"At the same time, we had a pretty big match we came out of last week, where if we were to lose that we were probably saying goodbye to finals.
"We're well prepared to play well under pressure.
"We did it last week. So there's plenty of pressure around this week again but we're willing to hit that at full steam ahead."
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said the Blues would be giving it everything at Windsor Park against the Lions.
"First, our focus is to win and then we'll look at taking a few risks and taking the game on," he said.
"We're not going to dwell on last week but we're going to learn from it and try a few things this week and try to attack a bit more."
Mackrell said Stewart Morgan, who has been performing well in the twos, would come into the side for Matt Owens who has a knee complaint.
"He's medium-pace bowler who is a former A grade opening bowler who's come back to the club this year," he said.
Launceston coach Andy Gower said the Lions had plenty to play for.
"We set ourselves to play in another grand final and want to finish on top of the ladder so we're doing everything within our power to play good cricket and hopefully get the result," he said.
He knows the Blues will come out fighting.
"Riverside have to win and have to win well and even possibly have to set up an outright result depending on other results," he said.
"It's a pretty exciting fortnight of cricket coming into the finals."
Gower said the Lions did a lot of away from cricket during their bye to be fresh for the final round.
"The batters hit some balls and then we just got some rest into our bowlers because they've done a fantastic job for the season so far," he said.
Will Bennett will return from a long-term injury for the clash.
"It's fantastic for Will to be able to overcome his back injury and get back into cricket this late in the season," Gower said.
Gower said the Lions would be without Sam Elliston-Buckley this weekend who has moved to Victoria.
The coach added Elliston-Buckley would return for the finals.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
