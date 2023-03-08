Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
6 Bed | 4 Bath | 4 Car
This is a unique opportunity to purchase one of Beauty Point's finest properties.
Situated on approximately three and half acres and positioned in the prestigious Adley Court, the home has commanding 180 degree views over the two marinas, Middle Island and shipping lanes.
These magnificent views are available from all the key areas of the home but particularly the kitchen, dining, living areas and the main suite.
The home consists of two zones (potentially three), all with their own kitchen and bathrooms.
The main section of the house has a super open plan area of kitchen, dining and living leading out onto an expansive deck.
The main bedroom is something to behold with its own ensuite, walk-in robe, a huge private retreat and its own sunroom with those superb water views.
Underneath the home is a workshop/storage area as well as a fully self contained unit which includes kitchen, bathroom, living area and two bedrooms.
A separate structure once again has a kitchen, bathroom, utility room, storage room, garage and workshop.
The block has a rear driveway and a range of raised garden beds offering a genuine self sufficient lifestyle.
All this is available just forty minutes from Launceston, driving through the beautiful wine region of the Tamar Valley, and could be yours.
