After a health scare in 2020, Trevallyn's Matthew Cocker didn't know whether the 10,000-run milestone was within his grasp.
The 51-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer and now that he's in remission, the milestone was achieved on Saturday against Legana.
Needing 21 on the weekend, he brought it up with a shot through mid-wicket - one he said is his favourite - eliciting a cheer from the Trevallyn crowd.
"I had a few people there watching and they all cheered so I just raised the arms and just waved at them," Cocker said. "I was very happy and it was against Legana who I like playing against, which was good.
"It's got me through the last three years, I didn't think I'd be able to get back and do it.
"All the support is unbelievable from the cricket club - you play sport and that's why you have close family and close friends."
Cocker started his cricket career at Riverside, playing there until 1996, when he moved to Trevallyn.
He's since played in nine A-grade premierships, coached for a decade and has played 360 games.
The BlueScope Steel salesman said he'll "be there until he can no longer".
"The friendship and after the game, just having a beer [is what keeps me playing]," Cocker said.
"TCL is a very good comp and has been for a long time and I just enjoy playing against the opposition.
"There's always a bit of banter and I think most people know me for playing that way at Trevallyn.
"I just enjoy it that's all, I thoroughly enjoy the game of cricket."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.