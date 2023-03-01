The state government will establish a new State Litigation Office responsible for managing the state's civil legal actions, as part of efforts to foster better access to justice for Tasmanian victims.
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Elise Archer, said the new office will provide her with advice regarding specific guidelines and directions on the handling of civil claims, especially in matters related to child sexual abuse.
"It is absolutely imperative that civil claims arising from child abuse do not re-traumatise victim-survivors of child abuse and, in particular, institutional child sexual abuse," she said.
"While the Commission of Inquiry may make recommendations regarding the management of civil claims, we are not waiting for the final report to take action where there are things we can do now," she said.
"This important change will ensure that all matters involving allegations of child sexual abuse are dealt with sensitively and with the utmost respect and consideration for victim-survivors."
No further details about the timing of the establishment of the new office were provided.
The Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings is due to hand down its final report in May.
A number of victim survivors of abuse, including at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, have already began civil cases over historical abuse.
