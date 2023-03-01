Senior Constable Caitlin Rawlings has been in the police force for over eight years and still wakes up excited to go to work.
On Sunday, she'll chat with prospective police officers at the first recruitment expo of its kind in the North of the state at the Longford Police Station.
Constable Rawlings said that people interested in a career at Tasmania Police could attend and hear about the roles that are offered, how police work with the public and the capabilities they need to have for the job.
There's no particular candidate profile that the Police force is looking for.
The police service is successful because it recruits from "all backgrounds," she said, including linguistically diverse backgrounds, different sexual orientations, religious backgrounds and educational backgrounds.
Candidates can be just out of high school, university or those looking for a career change.
However, candidates need to be physically fit to meet the demands of the fitness testing and the job's physical demands.
"We're looking for people who are obviously keen and willing to help members of the community who are committed to promoting change in our community and are committed to being the best version of themselves and bringing their skills to Tasmania Police."
"We need different people to be able to do this job successfully, so you want them to bring their life experiences and their skills and previous training as well."
Constable Rawlings entered the Police force while completing her postgraduate degree. She couldn't see herself pursuing a career in her field of study but had friends in the police force. She had heard their stories of being in the force, which piqued her interest.
"So I thought that I'd apply and see where I got. I got in on my first try, which was quite a surprise and I haven't looked back since."
The police service is a diverse organisation and "there's a job for everyone," she said. There are opportunities in forensics or investigative work with the criminal operations branch once recruits have finished their general duties training.
She said the first step is to register an expression of interest online, and the process follows from there. She and her colleagues will be at the recruitment event and will speak to people about what the process involves.
The recruitment expo will be held at Longford Police Station on Sunday, 5 March.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.