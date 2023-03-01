Two star apprentices - one past and one present - teamed up to win the 2YO Maiden with Sir Jag at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
The Stratosphere gelding is the first horse raced by former top jockey Raquel Clark who was forced to retire from the saddle after sustaining serious head injuries in a fall in Adelaide in November 2019.
And he was ridden by Clark's successor as Tasmania's top apprentice, Codi Jordan, who is also about to further her career interstate.
Jordan was riding at her second-last meeting before joining the Tony McEvoy stable in Victoria.
Trainer Barry Campbell said he knew he had to get results after Clark, his one-time stable apprentice, asked him to prepare Sir Jag.
"I think she wanted to keep an eye on him and babysit him so I had a bit of pressure on me," Campbell said.
"She loves racing and this is the first horse she's owned so it's a really good result."
Campbell said Sir Jag had taken a little time to show his true potential.
"He trialled awful but when we put a set of shades on him and ran him in a jump-out he improved 100 yards," the trainer said.
"So we ran him in the Magic Millions and he was good and he's gone on since then.
"Plus barrier 1 helped a lot."
Campbell, who quinellaed the race with Hilarity, said he galloped both horses on Saturday morning and "there wasn't a lot between them".
South Australian apprentice Lizzie Annells celebrated her first win since relocating to Tasmania on Steel Mist in the Class 1 Handicap.
It was also a career milestone as it was the 50th win overall for the 25-year-old.
The John Luttrell-trained gelding charged home from well back to record his second successive win but Annells said that wasn't the planned tactics.
"That was not where I wanted to be at all - the instructions were to be forward and wide - he likes a bit of room," she said.
"But sometimes plan A goes out the window so I just had to try to keep the horse settled.
"They've done a lot of work to get him to settle and now that he's got another win I think he's got the idea.
"I think they've got a nice horse on their hands."
Annells said the recent move to Tasmania was panning out well.
"I'm working pretty hard and I've trimmed up a few kilos," she said.
"I can't thank Sarah (Cotton) and everyone else enough for their support.
"Sarah has taught me so much ... I've only been here a couple of weeks and I feel like a better rider already."
Former jockey Glenn Hodges got his second win as a trainer when Sushi Express, a five-year-old gelding he races on lease, broke through at his ninth start in the 1420m Maiden.
Sushi Express is the only horse Hodges has taken to the races this season and was having his sixth run of the preparation.
"He's been up a while so he can have a week off now and then go through the grades, hopefully," Hodges said.
"He's been a bit of a handful in his races - he gets a bit of white-line fever - but Hayley (McCarthy) gave him every possible chance tonight and it was a good win."
Hodges rode just over 20 winners before rising weight forced his premature retirement and trained his first winner, Not Now, in November 2020.
Lightly-raced gelding Devil Sun picked up the second $20,000 Tasbred bonus on offer at the meeting in the 3YO Maiden.
Given a box-seat run behind the leader by Brendon McCoull, he finished too strongly for favourite Shooting North and Elmajay.
Devil Sun was having only his third start and his first for Imogen Miller.
"The owners wanted a change of scenery for him at the beach and we were happy to give him a try," the trainer said.
Sir Jag also picked up a Tasbred bonus earlier in the night.
1- 2YO MAIDEN, 1120m: 3.80 SIR JAG (B Campbell, C Jordan) 1, 3.50 Hilarity (A Darmanin) 2, 34.00 Ralph The Rocket (L Riordan) 3, 3.10 fav. Johnnie Pinch (D Pires) 4. Sht 1/2 hd, hd. 1:07.34.
2- MAIDEN PLATE, 1420m: 5.00 SUSHI EXPRESS (G Hodges, H McCarthy) 1, 19.00 Arducci (A Darmanin) 2, 31.00 Galan (D Pires) 3, 14.00 Star In The Mist (G Catania) 4. 1/2 len, hd. 1:26.36.
3- RATING 62, 1420m: 5.50 RAVAGE (T Keys, D Pires) 1, 7.00 Mr Freeze (L Annells) 2, 16.00 Gee Gee Rhythm (C Wells) 3, 4.00 fav. Nev's Boy (A Darmanin) 4. Ns, 1/2 len. 1:26.17.
4- CLASS 1, 1220m: 10.00 STEEL MIST (J Luttrell, L Annells) 1, 5.50 Chosen Eagle (B McCoull) 2, 4.40 fav. Bokeo (H McCarthy) 3, 41.00 Madetobebroken (C Wells) 4. 3/4 len, len. 1:12.78.
5- 3YO MAIDEN, 1120m: 7.00 DEVIL SUN (I Miller, B McCoull) 1, 2.90 fav. Shooting North (C Jordan) 2, 4.60 Elmajay (T Baker) 3, 17.00 Cora The Explorer (G Catania) 4. 2 len, hd. 1:06.6.
6- MAIDEN PLATE, 1220m: 3.40 fav. MILLA'S READY (S Lockhart, A Darmanin) 1, 16.00 Myocardium (L Riordan) 2, 3.80 Cheeky Word (C Jordan) 3, 23.00 Surangani (T Baker) 4. 1/2 len, 1-1/2 len. 1:13.39.
7- BENCHMARK 68, 1220m: 1.85 fav. MAJESTIC DIAMOND (A Trinder, B McCoull) 1, 61.00 Skilendra (C Baker) 2, 23.00 Jeremiah (T Baker) 3, 3.60 Nicco The Greek (D Pires) 4. Lng hd, sht 1/2 hd. 1:14.42.
8- BENCHMARK 68, 1420m: 23.00 WARDELL (A Trinder, B McCoull) 1, 5.00 Ring Of Honour (T Baker) 2, 9.00 Ethical Dilemma (H McCarthy) 3, 3.90 fav. Geegee Lucky Jess (C Jordan) 4. 1-1/2 len, 1/2 len. 1:25.74.
9- MAIDEN/CLASS 1, 2150m: 2.25 fav. UNIQUE GLOW (J Blacker, T Baker) 1, 4.20 Coup De Spry (T Doyle) 2, 61.00 Waning Weasel (C Baker) 3, 6.00 American Jewel (D Parish) 4. Sht hd, 2-1/4 len. 2:18.25.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
