Former top jockey wins first race as owner

By Greg Mansfield
March 1 2023 - 10:30pm
She's back. Former star jockey Raquel Clark got her first winner as an owner when Mr Jag took out the 2YO Maiden at Mowbray on Wednesday.
Codi Jordan talks to the media after her win on Sir Jag at her second-last meeting before going to Victoria.
Lizzie Annells celebrated a recent move to Tasmania with a win on Steel Mist.

Two star apprentices - one past and one present - teamed up to win the 2YO Maiden with Sir Jag at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

