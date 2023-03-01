The luxury vehicle used by the brutal murderer Jack Sadler to dispose of the headless body of Jake Anderson-Brettner are in the sights of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The DPP has made application that Jack Harrison Vincent Sadler forfeit a black Range Rover Evocque and a black Jeep Cherokee as unexplained wealth - that is, they were purchased with earnings from drug sales.
The vehicles were seized during the murder investigation in August 2018.
The DPP is also seeking that Sadler forfeit the sum of $87,480 which was found in one of the vehicles parked in Riverside.
Associate Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the matter until March 15 to see if Sadler would oppose the seizure.
The Sadler trial in May 2021 heard that Sadler took $50,000 in cash to Neil Buckby Motors in Launceston to buy the black Jeep Cherokee and a couple of months later a black Range Rover Evoque which his partner Gemma Elizabeth Clark drove.
The trial heard Sadler and Mr Anderson-Brettner fell out over a drug debt. Sadler told Clark to park the Evocque up the road so that Mr Anderson-Brettner would think she was not home.
Despite Mr Anderson-Brettner bringing $87,480 to Sadler's Dion Crescent home, Sadler took him to a soundproofed room and shot him three times in what was described as a "planned, intentional execution-style killing".
In a manner suggested by a notorious rap song Dead Body Disposal, Sadler dismembered and decapitated Mr Anderson-Brettner with the help of Ms Clark.
The Jeep Cherokee was used to carry Mr Anderson-Brettner's torso to the Sideling where it was thrown off the side of the road.
When they arrived back in Riverside, Mr Anderson-Brettner's body parts were wrapped in plastic and disposed of in wheelie bins around Launceston.
When they were arrested by police the next day, Sadler told Clark not to mention the Jeep.
During the trial, Sadler gave evidence that he had been manufacturing and selling MDMA in large quantities since 2014.
An appeal by Sadler against the sentence was dismissed by the Court of Criminal Appeal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.