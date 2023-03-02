Community groups have come together for the first Pamper Day for Women with Disability in Launceston.
The event was organised and funded by Soroptimist International Launceston partnered with Citizens Advocacy.
Held at the Northern Suburbs Community Centre on Sunday, February 26 there was around 20 women attended, women with disabilities and their advocates.
The event was not just about the chance to have a foot massage, but to bring together people who may live more isolated.
Soroptimist International member Tracey Wicks is also an advocate and was a key organiser for the event.
"The pamper day was all about acceptance, connection and empowerment," she said
"Some of these ladies have limited contact with people in the general community, so their attachments to people may become fractured."
Soroptimist Launceston president Susan Johns said it was a successful day.
"Thee positive feedback from participants was overwhelming," she said.
"Most had not experienced anything like it before, and the joy on their faces showed how much the day had meant to them".
Dr Wicks said Soroptimist was keen to organise another event and already had volunteers offer their services
"We've already had offers from a nail technician and beautician for next year," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.