TASMANIA has far too many councils. They are mostly dysfunctional, broke, or both.
With a population of 570,000, Tasmania has 29 councils, for an average population of 19,500. It would be laughable if it wasn't so serious. Brisbane has one council for 2.5 million people. Sydney with a population of six million has 31, one of which, Blacktown, has a population of nearly 400,000. The state needs eight, at most, given Tasmania's terrain.
Size matters with councils. Big councils have the ratepayer base to maintain vital infrastructure, like roads, bridges and community facilities. Councils with a small ratepayer base simply can't service their residents, and this is glaringly evident in Tasmania. A drive through municipalities such as Dorset and Break 'O Day is a confronting experience, mainly because of the state of the roads. They are downright dangerous many of them and subject to lengthy road closures while the councils dither and delay vital road works. Ask anyone dependent on using the Tasman Highway to get to the Dorset capital, Scottsdale, via the long-closed Sideling.
Tasmania, unfortunately, has 80 per cent of its 14,000 kms of road managed by councils, and efforts by the government and police to have these goat tracks upgraded are thwarted by a mixture of indifference, lack of money, and laziness by councils.
Release of the much-awaited review into local government is less than a month away. Local Government Minister Nic Street is hinting at mergers, some of which no doubt will be forced. He has the power to to do this and doesn't need the OK of parliament.
And good on him. The tipping is he will encourage/force councils initially to share services and equipment, before encouraging/forcing mergers. The smart councils will be talking to potential merger partners already. No doubt others, like Dorset, will fiercely resist, while hankering after parcels of land from neighbouring councils.
Tasmanians deserve better. Many, not all, of their councils are a rag-tag bunch of self serving, self-interested little kingdoms where the lifestyles of the mayors are more important than providing even the barest service to long-suffering ratepayers. The sooner Nic Street starts this process the better. Tasmanians will be the better for it.
