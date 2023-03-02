Size matters with councils. Big councils have the ratepayer base to maintain vital infrastructure, like roads, bridges and community facilities. Councils with a small ratepayer base simply can't service their residents, and this is glaringly evident in Tasmania. A drive through municipalities such as Dorset and Break 'O Day is a confronting experience, mainly because of the state of the roads. They are downright dangerous many of them and subject to lengthy road closures while the councils dither and delay vital road works. Ask anyone dependent on using the Tasman Highway to get to the Dorset capital, Scottsdale, via the long-closed Sideling.

