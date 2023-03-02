The Examiner

Nic Street has hinted there may be forced mergers among Tasmania's 29 councils following the release later this month of the local government review

Updated March 2 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dorset Council chambers, not easy to get to with the long-running roadworks on the Sideling (partially complete)

TASMANIA has far too many councils. They are mostly dysfunctional, broke, or both.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.