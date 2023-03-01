A Launceston Metro Tasmania employee has called for an overhaul of the route of the free Tiger Bus around Launceston to help ease pressure on drivers as well as provide a better tourist experience to visitors of the city.
The driver, who did not wish to be named, said the present three tourist routes and the commuter route of the Tiger Bus should be combined into one route, leaving every hour instead of every 15-20 minutes at present.
"It would give a more meaningful tour around the city, rather than just going around the city, back to the car park, around the river, back to the car park. That shows them nothing," the driver said.
He noted that his proposed routes and timetables would take tourists to the Gorge over seven times a day, against the three at present.
He also said that drivers found it difficult to complete the routes on time due to the squeezed timetable and distances.
But Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said the routes were designed to give visitors maximum access to the city's popular destinations, although he was "always open to suggestions for improvement".
"The council is pleased with the efficiency and punctuality of the service, which falls within tolerances even at peak times," he said.
"The council regularly reviews its operational services with the goal of improvement and we will continue to do so with the Tiger Bus."
Tracey Mallett, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Northern Tasmania, said she did not promote the Tiger Bus since it was designed primarily as a commuter service.
