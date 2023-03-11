A new head coach and plenty of fresh faces herald a new direction for Launceston City.
Under the dream team of former Devonport Strikers Daniel Syson and Nathan Pitchford, City have also lured two-time state best and fairest Joel Stone from Valley Road plus Will Humphrey and Toby Simeoni from Riverside and US imports Alex Jacobs and Mason Smith.
Syson, who captained City in 2018 under Jez Kenth and Peter Savill, has taken up the reins from club stalwart Lino Sciulli and immediately introduced widespread changes at Prospect Park.
"I'm really happy with the squad and the progression we have made.
"We have a new way of playing and a lot of cultural habits we've changed, such as a new set of rules at training with an eye to making it more of a professional environment. The commitment to that has been brilliant."
"Mason Smith is a very tidy midfielder who can play at eight or 10. He's extremely mobile and knows when to pass and is hard working defensively. He's short but he's very strong. He plays a similar role to Gedi (Krusa) so provides good competition. He is a great technician who is adjusting and performing well in pre-season.
"I played alongside Joel Stone for six years. He lives in Launceston and has something no other player has in terms of ability on the ball plus technical skills, dribbling and his passing range. And he has a winning mentality. He was pretty quick to say yes and is keen to prove himself here. He's already fitter than he was last year and when he's fully fit he is still the best in the state. He won the best and fairest back to back.
"Top three, ideally. I think it will be quite competitive this year. South Hobart have improved, Devonport are always going to be there and Glenorchy will be stronger. It's a hard group to break into but with the squad we've got, we should be OK."
