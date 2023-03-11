The Examiner
NPL Tasmania club preview: Launceston City

By Rob Shaw
March 12 2023 - 10:40am
Gedi Krusa, Joel Stone and Daniel Syson, playing in 2018, will be reunited at Launceston City this season. Picture by Paul Scambler

Coaches

NPL Tasmania: Daniel Syson, assistant Nathan Pitchford

NPL U21: Alex Gaetani

NC: Dan Smith

NCW: Richard Reilly and Darren Cook

NC1: Ben Churchill

Team stats

INS: Will Humphrey (Riverside), Toby Simeoni (Riverside), Joel Stone (Devonport), Alex Jacobs (New York), Mason Smith (Michigan)

OUTS: Aaron Campbell (Riverside), Jaden Fidra (South Hobart)

LAST SEASON: 5th (P21, W9, D2, L10, GF 34, GA 44, Pts 26); Round of 16 in Lakoseljac Cup; Top scorer: Albert Amankwaa (8)

CAPTAIN(S): Joel Stone and Lachy Clark

ROUND 1: Riverside Olympic, 8.15pm Friday, March 17, Prospect Park

Stef Tantari was pivotal to City's success last season. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A new head coach and plenty of fresh faces herald a new direction for Launceston City.

