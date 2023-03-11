"I played alongside Joel Stone for six years. He lives in Launceston and has something no other player has in terms of ability on the ball plus technical skills, dribbling and his passing range. And he has a winning mentality. He was pretty quick to say yes and is keen to prove himself here. He's already fitter than he was last year and when he's fully fit he is still the best in the state. He won the best and fairest back to back.