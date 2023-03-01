The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Education a key factor in buffering effects of dementia according to new research from UTAS

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UTAS study investigates causes for higher cases of Alzheimer's disease in women

New research from the University of Tasmania aims to understand why women are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease as cases continue to rise in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.