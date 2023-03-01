A consortium featuring a Tasmanian food group has lost out on a Defence Force contract worth as much as $200 million and that could have generated "dozens" of jobs in the north of the state.
Forager Food Company managing director, John Ranicar, confirmed that his company was a member of a NSW consortium bid to produce Combat Ration Packs for the Australian military.
But the Department of Defence confirmed on Wednesday that the Ration Pack contract had been awarded to incumbent contractor, New Zealand company Prepack Ltd.
Mr Ranicar, whose company based near Deloraine also produces freeze dried food at a site in Scottsdale, said he was disappointed with the news.
"It would have meant somewhere in the order of $12 million to $15 million of revenue per annum, and literally dozens of new jobs," he said.
Senator Tammy Tyrrell said the decision was a "huge blow" to local manufacturing.
"The pandemic made it very clear that we've become too reliant on overseas supply chains and we haven't been making enough stuff here," she said.
"Both Liberal and Labor Governments have talked about prioritising Australian manufacturing, but you've got to question how well that's going after this decision."
News of the announcement came as Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, arrived in Tasmania.
