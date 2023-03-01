The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

QVMAG partners with Questacon for new exhibition

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
March 1 2023 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Danny Gibson and QVMAG General Manager of Creative Art and Culture Shane Fitzgerald with new branding as the museum looks to diversify and build partnerships over the summer and coming into autumn. Picture Rod Thompson

In the midst of cutting-edge exhibitions arriving over summer and autumn, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery will wave goodbye to a much-loved exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.