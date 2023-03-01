In the midst of cutting-edge exhibitions arriving over summer and autumn, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery will wave goodbye to a much-loved exhibition.
Art-lovers have two months to farewell the family space, the Phenomena Factory when it closes April 30.
Australia in Space will look to plug the gap left by the long-standing exhibition. The touring exhibition is by Questacon, Australia's National Science and Technology Centre in Canberra.
The science-based exhibition will allow visitors to discover how space pushes the limits of ingenuity and technology through innovative hands-on displays.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said he thought families would be really excited for the new space after 1.5 million patrons had visited the Phenomena Factory.
Elsewhere in the museum, March will build on February's packed schedule, with two major exhibitions.
A collaboration with 10 Days on the Island will see a digital installation by Australian artist's Lisa Reihana open. Te Wai Ngunguru/Nomads of the Sea will be on display at Royal Park.
That will run alongside The Big Picture student photography exhibition by the International Big Picture School network at the Museum at Inveresk.
With an action-packed program at QVMAG through to May, Cr Gibson said it demonstrated the museum was diversifying it's installations.
"The City of Launceston is really proud of both sites at Royal Park and Inveresk," he said.
"QVMAG is really changing, so you have to go there regularly to experience all it has to offer."
It will also host the Niche Makers Market, which Cr Gibson was excited about.
"It points to QVMAG wants to diversify and build partnerships," he said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
