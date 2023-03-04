Smart TV has nothing on a trip to Greece

When did some smart puppy decide televisions should be decreed 'smart'?
After two weeks, we've admitted that our new television is indeed smart.
It is smarter than us.
Not only is it smarter than us, it's thinner than us.
It dominates our living room like the smarty pants it is - all shiny and thin, with a solar-powered remote control. WTF?
Remember holiday reader, our smart TV acquisition was a compromise when we decided to cancel a 2023 Greek odyssey?
I'm here to tell you, there's no comparison between Greece and a smart TV.
One has ouzo - one drives you to ouzo.
One has music in the air - the other requires a degree in psychology to manoeuvre away from the anger triggered trying to navigate your way to Spotify and Van Morrison's latest single.
One asks nothing - the other won't proceed unless you've found your way through the myriad of useless options to get to your destination - a quaint place called "terrestrial'' television.
What the ET is terrestrial television?
"Terrestrial television or over-the-air television is a type of television broadcasting in which the signal transmission occurs via radio waves from the terrestrial transmitter of a TV station to a TV receiver having an antenna.''
There's 40 words you'll never read again.
Sunday last week, I was wishing I was in Greece, without shoes, without anything, but a slight sea breeze and no TV reception.
Four hours and three bottles of Tasmanian wine later, we left the table - five of us - four adults and a Hungarian vizsla.
My childhood neighbour and her husband, with their dog Ralph, had been touring southern Tasmania for three weeks.
We caught up in Launceston before the next stage of their journey, to the Pieman River.
They've been married for almost 40 years. She's a teacher and he's a geologist.
They were a part of my happy, hippy history. "The very best years''.
We agreed.
During those hours we were in a sweet spot; a place where time stood still and we recalled our VW Kombi road trips.
"Remember when we drove seven hours to the snow (Perisher Valley), camped and woke with ice thick on the inside of the windows - I thought I was going to die,'' she said.
He's remained rakish and ironic: "You've seen to one national park, you've seen them all.''
She is all gentle, wise and kind.
Her dad, 'Uncle' David, saved my dad's life in 1979.
Uncle David died six months after Mum, in 2019.
She's still blonde/greying wild and curly. Wise and considered. Just gorgeous.
His beard has greyed and his outlook on life softened - just a bit; he's all scientist and anarchist. Just fabulous.
He's still spot on in his observations of humanity, and unsurprisingly, he loved his 40 years, seven kilometres underground as a geologist in some of NSW's deepest coal mines.
They live in the rolling, green hills behind Kiama, NSW.
Have done for 30 years. They've seen it change from hippies and dairy farmers to multi-million dollar hobby farms.
I suggested a move.
"Franklin?'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.