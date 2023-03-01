The Launceston Henley on Tamar Regatta will be raced for the 100th time this weekend and it will be marked by a special one-off program called the Grand Challenge Cup.
Besides the history and tradition of the event, rowers will have plenty of motivation for success, with a Tasmanian rowing record-high prize money amount of $5000 awarded to the winner and another $1000 to the runner-up.
The cup will progress over five sets, with Saturday containing the qualifying and elimination races, while Sunday will showcase the preliminary finals and the Grand Challenge Cup final.
The program will not stand alone, with the full complement of usual events also scheduled to take place, although their order has been adjusted to accommodate the packed weekend.
The races will comprise of five or six starters who will compete over a short course (about 750 metres), with a gradual elimination of crews up until the preliminaries.
The first two place-getters of each of those races will compete in a four-crew final at the end of the weekend's racing.
Regatta manager Brian East said that while this year won't mark 100 races - due to world wars and COVID-19 - it will mark a century since the inaugural competition in 1923.
"It's probably one of the world's longest running rowing contests, [the origins of the race] predates the Harvard Yale," he said.
The Grand Challenge Cup was inspired by the competition's namesake in England, according to East.
Due to time constraints, the Launceston version will be slightly modified and due to differing skill levels, the races will be handicapped.
In terms of what spectators can expect from the weekend, East said the racing will provide the best viewing experience one could ask for.
"It's probably one of the most spectator-friendly courses you'll get anywhere because you're practically on top of the crews as they come steaming in towards the finish line," he said.
Action begins at 8.30am on Saturday, March 4, and 9am on Sunday, March 5, with racing on both days expected to end around 2pm.
