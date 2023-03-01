The Examiner
Launceston Henley Regatta to have special program for 100th year

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:23pm, first published March 1 2023 - 3:30pm
Scotch and North Esk eights crews battle it out at the 2020 Launceston Henley on Tamar Regatta. Picture by Scott Gelston

The Launceston Henley on Tamar Regatta will be raced for the 100th time this weekend and it will be marked by a special one-off program called the Grand Challenge Cup.

