City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said he was "not going to pre-empt the planning process" in response to the proposed First Choice Liquor Market for 59-67 Bathurst Street.
"There's a live development application that's currently open and as is the case with all development applications, they're open to public representation, and members of the public are encouraged and welcome to submit a representation," he said.
Cr Gibson said the planning scheme allows various uses on particular sites in line with the scheme.
"We look forward to continuing to grow our city and assess development applications that come before the City of Launceston," he said.
The proposed liquor market will be close to several rival bottle shops.
Launceston has three 9/11 branded liquor shops, one nearby on Frederick Street, another on Racecourse Crescent, and the third in David St, Newstead.
A large Dan Murphy's shop on the corner of York and Bathurst Streets, and just 350 metres from the proposed bottle shop.
Cr Gibson said he would not pre-determine his position as a member of the planning authority.
When sitting as a planning authority, councillors base their decisions to approve an application on planning grounds such as neighbouring properties, traffic and adherence to the state planning scheme.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
