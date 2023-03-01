The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Glenorchy in for 2023 as Tasmanian State League fixtures unveiled

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston won the 2022 TSL premiership. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Tasmanian State League seniors fixtures have been released for 2023 and Glenorchy's participation is confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.