The Tasmanian State League seniors fixtures have been released for 2023 and Glenorchy's participation is confirmed.
After fears of the Magpies dropping out of the competition due to lack of player numbers, the club will field a senior side but no development league outfit this season.
"We've been impressed with the progress from Glenorchy under [new president] Tim Woodham and are right behind them as a club," head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill said.
"We probably copped a little bit of criticism for giving Glenorchy as much time as we have but our priority from day dot is finding a way to keep them in the competition and keep them alive as a footy club.
"I just think they are so important for Tassie footy so we've probably bent a fair way at different stages just to make sure Glenorchy had every opportunity.
"The key thing obviously was boots on field and they've been able to satisfy us that they've got enough to sustain a team and they're still working on more and building some momentum ahead of the season."
AFL Tasmania regional manager for the TSL, Andy Bennett, added: "Glenorchy's participation in the TSL is a positive outcome for the club, the competition and Tasmanian football more broadly."
Glenorchy's participation confirmed a seven-team roster once again for the TSL, with plenty of key contests taking place throughout the year.
The Northern derby between North Launceston and Launceston will kick off the season at UTAS Stadium for the Phil Edwards Cup as a part of three matches on Good Friday.
Clarence will host two AFL curtain-raisers before North Melbourne matches, while Mitch Thorp's Blues will face Trent Baumeler's Tigers in grand final rematches in rounds five, 14 and 18.
The grand final will be played on September 23 or 24, while finalised match times and the development league fixture will be released in the coming weeks.
Round 1
Friday, April 7
North Hobart v Tigers at North Hobart
North Launceston v Launceston at UTAS (night game)
Lauderdale v Clarence at L'Dale Oval
Glenorchy - Bye
Round 2
Saturday, April 15
Tigers v North Launceston at Twin Ovals
Launceston v North Hobart at Windsor
Glenorchy Lauderdale at KGV
Clarence - Bye
Round 3
Saturday, April 22
Clarence v Launceston at Bellerive
Tuesday, April 25
Tigers v Glenorchy at Twin Ovals
North Hobart v Lauderdale at North Hobart
North Launceston - bye
Round 4
Saturday, April 29
North Launceston v Clarence at UTAS
Sunday, April 30
Lauderdale v Tigers at L'Dale Oval
Glenorchy v North Hobart at KGV
Launceston - Bye
Round 5
Saturday, May 6
Launceston v Tigers at Windsor
Clarence v Glenorchy at Bellerive
North Launceston v Lauderdale at UTAS
North Hobart - bye
Round 6
Saturday, May 13
Clarence v North Hobart at Bellerive (AFL curtain-raiser)
Glenorchy v North Launceston at KGV
Lauderdale v Launceston at L'Dale Oval
Tigers - Bye
Round 7
Saturday, May 20
Launceston v Glenorchy at Windsor
North Hobart v North Launceston at North Hobart
Tigers v Clarence at Twin Ovals
Lauderdale - Bye
Round 8
Saturday, May 27
North Launceston v Tigers at UTAS
North Hobart v Launceston at North Hobart
Glenorchy v Lauderdale at KGV
Clarence - Bye
Round 9
Saturday, June 3
Launceston v Clarence at Windsor
Tigers v Glenorchy at Twin Ovals
Lauderdale v North Hobart at L'Dale Oval
North Launceston - Bye
Round 10
Saturday, June 10
North Launceston v Launceston at UTAS
Tigers v North Hobart at Twin Ovals
Sunday, June 11
Clarence v Lauderdale at Bellerive (curtain-raiser)
Glenorchy - Bye
Round 11
Saturday, June 17
Clarence v North Launceston at Bellerive
Lauderdale v Tigers at L'Dale Oval
North Hobart v Glenorchy at North Hobart
Launceston - Bye
Round 12
Saturday, June 24
Glenorchy v Launceston at KGV
North Launceston v North Hobart at UTAS
Clarence v Tigers Bellerive
Lauderdale - Bye
Saturday, July 1 - bye (Rep game)
Round 13
Saturday, July 8
North Hobart v Clarence at North Hobart
North Launceston v Glenorchy at UTAS
Launceston v Lauderdale at Windsor
Tigers - Bye
Round 14
Friday, July 14
Glenorchy v Clarence at KGV
Saturday, July 15
Tigers v Launceston at Twin Ovals
Lauderdale v North Launceston at L'Dale Oval
North Hobart - Bye
Round 15
Saturday, July 22
Clarence v Lauderdale at Bellerive
Launceston v North Launceston at Windsor
North Hobart v Tigers at North Hobart
Glenorchy - Bye
Round 16
Saturday, July 29
Clarence v North Launceston at Blundstone
Glenorchy v Tigers at KGV
Lauderdale v North Hobart at L'Dale Oval
Launceston - Bye
Round 17
Saturday, August 5
Launceston v Clarence at Windsor
Tigers v Lauderdale at Twin Ovals
Glenorchy v North Hobart at KGV
North Launceston - Bye
Round 18
Saturday, August 12
Tigers v Launceston at Twin Ovals
Clarence v Glenorchy at Bellerive
Lauderdale v North Launceston at L'Dale Oval
North Hobart - Bye
Round 19
Saturday, August 19
North Launceston v Tigers at UTAS
North Hobart v Launceston at North Hobart
Lauderdale v Glenorchy at L'Dale Oval
Clarence - Bye
Round 20
Saturday, August 26
North Hobart v Clarence at North Hobart
Glenorchy v North Launceston at KGV
Launceston v Lauderdale at Windsor
Tigers - Bye
Round 21
Saturday, September 2
Launceston v Glenorchy at Windsor
North Launceston v North Hobart at UTAS
Tigers v Clarence at Twin Ovals
Lauderdale - Bye
Finals week 1
September 9-10
Finals week 2
September 16-17
Grand final
September 23/24
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
