A Youngtown man admitted in the Launceston Magistrate court that he should have listened to his girlfriend rather than evade police and speed in St Leonards.
The court heard that Paul Lance Broad, 28, feared going back to jail after serving two and half years for wounding.
He pleaded guilty to evading police, exceeding the speed limit, driving without a licence, using an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle on October 31, 2022.
Police prosecutor Catherine White said at about 1.20pm, police spotted Broad's unregistered Commodore in Quarantine Road.
They activated lights and sirens but after initially pulling to the left of Johnston Road, the car accelerated and overtook another vehicle without indicating.
"The vehicle accelerated to 100km/h until it went out of sight," she said.
Police went to an address for Broad, but neither he nor the car were present.
They returned in January and found him present.
Broad admitted being the driver and told police that he was spooked because he thought he was going back to jail. after being released in October 2021.
He told police that his girlfriend said "don't be ridiculous pull over", but that he had not listened.
He sold the car within days because he believed police would be looking for him.
Magistrate Sharon Cure asked if his fear was going back to jail and when he nodded remarked "it was that bad, was it?".
"If I imposed a suspended sentence, would that keep you out of jail and off the road?" she asked.
He nodded saying that he had been in no other trouble since leaving jail.
"You would have been in no real trouble if you had just pulled over," Ms Cure said.
"You should have listened to her [girlfriend]."
"I should of," Broad responded.
She said that his honesty in admitting to being the driver was in his favour.
She sentenced him to three months jail wholly suspended and fined him $600 and disqualified him from driving.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
