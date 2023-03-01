Updated: The East Tamar Highway at Mowbray is now clear from the earlier crash.
Tasmania Police has confirmed no serious injuries were reported.
Earlier: Motorists are being diverted after Tasmania Police responds to a crash on the East Tamar Highway at Mowbray.
The scene of the crash is between University Way and the Mowbray Link and it was first reported at 10.25am.
A police spokesperson said it was reportedly a crash between a car and a truck.
"There are no serious injuries at this stage," a police spokesperson said.
South-bound continues to be diverted onto University Way. There is no indication how long the diversions will remain in place.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area or anticipate delays until the scene is cleared," the spokesperson said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
