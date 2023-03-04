The warm weather at Symmons Plains during the last weekend of February brought with it numerous positive comments from drivers, fans and officials alike.
Steve Johnson commented on Friday: "The weather is awesome, it's not 10 degrees, it's nice and warm. You really couldn't ask for a better day down here."
The conditions served as a fitting metaphor for round one of the Speed Series which saw six categories begin their 2023 campaign.
Just like in other sports, drivers and teams approach their first race with a healthy amount of optimism that their car will stack up against the competition.
There was also a relaxed atmosphere, with fans able to watch pit-lane preparations and participate in the grid walk.
The no-frills-attached vibe was refreshing, I could walk straight up to the drivers and they told me exactly what they thought, an element I fear will be missing when the Supercars arrive in May.
As a previously invested fan that had somewhat drifted away from motorsport, I found myself falling once again for Torana v Mustang battles, the tuneful engine notes of the S5000s and the no-holds-barred action in the Trans Ams.
There was some excellent racing too, my personal favourite - and very likely the crowd's too - was Devonport motorsport legend John Bowe winding back the clock in some vintage battles against Ryan Hansford and Steve Johnson.
Will Brown's Audi RS3 was plenty entertaining too, however his almost one-to-one ratio of laps raced and overtakes made pointed to an unreliable weekend.
The Trans Ams threw up plenty of close-quarter action too, with the category's popularity helped by a combined five podium finishes between Tasmanian duo Owen Kelly and Lochie Dalton.
The quality of racing was of a really high standard...but...there was one elephant on the track - rather an elephant on the mainland.
The Touring Car Masters category only managed to attract nine drivers, the S5000s 10 and perhaps most disappointingly, the flagship TCRs had 13 cars.
Motorsport Australia's head of motorsport Michael Smith attempted to explain the lack of numbers. "It was a quirk in the calendar," he said.
"This time of year people are coming off their summer break and it's always a rush for them to get cars prepared and things like that.
"I think that combined with a condensed calendar at the front end of the year didn't help for this particular round. We would certainly be expecting to see much stronger grids for our remaining rounds of the year."
Sadly for Tasmanians, they won't be included for the remaining rounds of the year.
Bowe was not quite as optimistic as Smith. "The category is great, it's just we're way down on numbers," he said. "A lot of the people don't want to come to Tassie, I don't know why, it's the best place on earth.
"It really annoys me that honestly because if we don't actually grow the numbers, the category will die. That's just a fact of life."
It is true that there is a shortage of car parts, it is quite expensive to transport cars and crew to the island state and some would benefit from an extra development period.
So what is the solution? How can more drivers be convinced to race at Symmons Plains so that fans can get an even more competitive field with even better racing?
One might be to move the race to the second half of the season, meaning drivers are less likely to risk the loss of points. This seemed doubtful when Smith spoke with me.
"I think it's a great place to start, we typically like to start south and move progressively north as the years goes on and the weather gets a bit colder," he said.
Another idea might be to incentivise making the trip down by adding in an extra race, increasing prize money or even making it the first two rounds of the season.
Race Tasmania was genuinely great fun, but if this is not addressed, even the warm weather won't be able to lift its spirits.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
