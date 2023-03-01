The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tour de Cure: Launceston's Cameron Burrows, Jobi Harper and Mitchell Vimpany raise $39k

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
March 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Burrows, Jobi Harper and Mitchell Vimpany will ride in Tour de Cure this month. Picture by Paul Scambler

A nasty mountain bike crash in Trevallyn proved a turning point for Cameron Burrows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.