A nasty mountain bike crash in Trevallyn proved a turning point for Cameron Burrows.
Sustaining a head knock, the Launceston builder was taken to hospital where scans checking for a skull fracture found a brain tumour.
After meeting neurosurgeons in Hobart, Mr Burrows had surgery to remove the tumour, which was found to be benign.
Eighteen months on the father-of-one is "pretty well back to full health" and determined to help those who are not so fortunate.
In the past six months, he and mates Jobi Harper and Mitchell Vimpany have raised about $39,000 for cancer research through Tour de Cure, an annual cycling challenge that has raised $99 million since 2007.
"I'm one of the lucky ones that can come out the other side totally fine, live my life how I want it - some people don't get that lucky," Mr Burrows said.
"I thought the best way to raise money and find a cure was to join Tour de Cure and raise as much money as we can."
The three friends will kick off an 1020km, eight-day bike ride from Coffs Harbour to Noosa in two weeks' time, but first, there's one last fundraiser.
At 7am on March 11, Mr Harper will spearhead a hill climb through Riverside and Trevallyn in an aim to push the total past $40,000.
The Launceston Football Club skipper hopes as many riders as possible will join him to tackle repeat 3.5km climbs up Pomona Road and Reatta Road.
CBD bike shop Cycle 2 has agreed to donate money for every metre of elevation gained.
"The idea is to go up and down and if someone wants to come along and donate $20 or $50 and ride a couple of hill climbs with us ... hopefully we can encourage people to do that," he said.
"It doesn't matter what kind of bike they're on, anyone that wants to come for a ride can come ... it'll be a good day."
From there, the trio will join five other Tasmanians among 130-odd riders on a trek up the eastern coastline.
"I feel like I'm ready," Mr Burrows said.
"We've definitely put the work in long days on the bike. We did a 200km ride last Sunday which is really good to get a long ride in before we go."
Mr Burrows thanked everyone who had donated to their team.
"When you look at trying to raise $36,000 between three guys ... we're definitely overwhelmed with the generosity of local business round town and friends and family that have donated to our page.
"We never thought we'd get close to 40,000."
To donate, click here.
Hamish Geale
