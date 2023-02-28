Entally Lodge deregistered months before event

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission has shown the company Entally Lodge Ptd Ltd has been deregistered for months.
The Entally Lodge was registered in 2013 in Queensland and was deregistered on 27 November 2022, which was ASIC initiated.
The next review date isn't until October 18, 2023.
According to ASIC, deregistering a company means that you do not have to continue your obligations as an officeholder.
ASIC may deregistered a company if they are more than six months late with returns, suspected to no longer be operating or haven't lodged other documents over an 18 month period.
The ABN for Entally Lodge was cancelled on 16 December 2022.
This comes after the February Gardenfest event was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to "reasons unknown".
Entally Estate run the event and manager Charles Dibella said there was no real reason the estate were able to offer for the cancellation other than it was beyond their control.
"We had no say in it, I just got a phone call saying this particular event was cancelled," he said.
"Future events will be fine, but unfortunately due to certain circumstances at this moment we are unable to hold this one."
Some stallholders said they were told the cancellation was due to a lack of licence obtained via Tasmania Parks and Wildlife.
Tasmania Parks and Wildlife have refuted this speculation.
Entally House administrative issues were at the centre of Gardenfest's last second cancellation according to Tasmania Parks and Wildlife.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
