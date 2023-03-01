The prospect of a two-trophy season will be motivating Greater Northern Raiders women in their second Cricket Tasmania Premier League final of the campaign on Sunday.
Having already banked the T20 trophy, Darren Simmonds' team will face New Town in the one-day decider, with thoughts of losing last season's final to North Hobart also spurring them on.
"Those memories are pretty brutal," Simmonds said. "It was a game we were in control of until the last-wicket stand made 40-odd to win it. It hurt us losing that game but we said we'd be better for it and we showed that in the T20 final.
"If you look at the ladder, there's nothing between the two sides so both will go in backing themselves to get the win but we have the benefit of experiencing a few grand finals with this group over the last couple of years."
Simmonds said a second trophy would be due reward for his players' commitment.
"For our squad it would be very deserving because they sacrifice a hell of a lot. I'm super proud to coach this group because I know what they put in."
Proving his point, Saturday evening club commitments will see Montana Bradley and Ella Scolyer playing in a Cricket North-West semi-final at Wynyard while Hannah Magor will be at Latrobe and Raiders' Riverside players at Westbury.
"That means an early start on Sunday but we do that every week, it's not unusual for us. Ideally we would have liked to be in Hobart on Saturday night but that's fine. We'll do what we normally do - go down, get the job done, no excuses."
Sasha Moloney, Emma Manix-Geeves and Julia Cavanough return from their dramatic WNCL final victory while their Tigers teammates Amy Smith and Lizelle Lee should feature for New Town.
"Lizelle has had a really strong season with the Tigers and certainly goes hard at the top and is a very experienced international cricketer who will no doubt present challenges but I believe they have a strong top six so our bowling group will have to bowl well," Simmonds added.
Meanwhile the Raiders men complete their season with a home game at Invermay Park and a blunt warning from coach Tim Coyle.
"It's been an inconsistent year after the heights we reached last year, winning a final and playing in a two-day semi-final," Coyle reflected. "We hoped for some momentum coming into this season but unfortunately things did not really click this year and we were not able to fight like we had before.
"We played against some really strong teams that are more aware of what our players can do and they play accordingly. We've just gone backwards."
Coyle pinpointed some "average batting" and challenged his batters to step up.
"We have not got the best out of what we've got. That's one of the unique challenges of this program.
"Everyone can have a bad year and we've had three or four that have and there has to be answers for that down the track. That will be our challenge moving forward."
