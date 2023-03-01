The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders ready for New Town in Cricket Tasmania Premier League final

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 1 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Cavanough bowling in the WNCL final. Picture by Rick Smith

The prospect of a two-trophy season will be motivating Greater Northern Raiders women in their second Cricket Tasmania Premier League final of the campaign on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.