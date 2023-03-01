Hawthorn forward Jacob Koschitzke has picked three fresh-faced Hawks as superstars of the club's pre-season.
Former Box Hill VFL talents Jai Newcombe and Fergus Greene have caught the eye of the attacking 50's main man as well as Fremantle recruit Lloyd Meek.
Newcombe was drafted to the Hawks from the VFL affiliate in 2021 as pick two of the inaugural mid-season draft, while Greene has taken a longer path - initially playing for the Western Bulldogs before being delisted and ending up at Box Hill.
He proved a dominant forward option, kicking 53 goals, which saw him selected as a delisted free agent.
Greene has since carried that form into the pre-season match simulation contest against Geelong - kicking a goal and impressing forward coach Chris Newman.
Koschitzke provided an insight into his teammates.
Koschitzke on Newcombe:
"Jai Newcombe's continued to just follow on in his stride from last year, he trains really hard above the level, so he's training at a really high intensity which will hold him in good stead for when he gets to games."
Koschitzke on Greene:
"Fergus Greene has presented up in good shape after obviously coming from our Box Hill program - he's a really, really strong runner, dead-eye in front of goals. Now it's just about developing our relationship as forwards with him and embracing him. He's a really good guy to have around the club, brings a lot of energy."
Koschitzke on Meek:
"Obviously, it's great to have big Lloyd Meek into the team. He just gives us another dynamic in the midfield, we're looking much stronger in our stoppage works. He's been a really great asset to get over in the preseason."
Koschitzke's own pre-season:
The 22-year-old has enjoyed a third consecutive pre-season after interrupted campaigns in his first few years at the club.
While the Hawks have had an off-season turnover on-field, saying farewell to the likes of Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara, they also welcomed some new staff to the program, that have helped boost their pre-season product.
"We've got a new strength and conditioning boss Peter Birch who has altered the way that we train," Koschitzke said.
"We try and train above game intensity so really, it's about anything we do is about doing it with speed and purpose and intensity.
"That's been the biggest change since my previous pre-season. It's been really good, really promising and we've seen a lot of good results across the board."
The Hawthorn and Collingwood clash gets under way at 5.10pm on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.