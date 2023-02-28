Pennant has begun with Riverside and Mowbray division one women halving their first match 2.5 each. Launceston had the bye.
Divisions 2 and 3 start on Thursday.
Men's pennant begins on Sunday and Prospect Vale and Launceston look particularly strong in division 1.
Deloraine and George Town will have home course advantage in division 2, but the 18-hole courses may find them out.
Unfortunately, Tam O Shanter won't play division 3 leaving a bye each week. Again Greens Beach have a distinct home course advantage, but may struggle on the 18-hole courses at Mowbray and Launceston.
Divisions 4, 5 and 6 are handicapped.
All rosters and required paperwork is available to captains at www.northerngolf.com.au/results.html.
Entries for Women's Country Week are at clubs and online at www.northerngolf.com.au/fixtures.html.
Open to members of all Tasmanian nine-hole clubs, the event takes place at Mowbray golf club on Monday-Tuesday, March 27-28.
Last year's winner was Dianne Chellew, of St Helens.
Deloraine are holding their annual farmers' day on Thursday, March 9, all welcome. Contact Andrew Scott on 0458 345500 or secretary@delorainegolfclub.com.au.
Tam O Shanter are holding their annual 27-hole open event on Saturday, March 25, and enquiries can be made to tamoshantergolfclub@gmail.com or 0413 905082.
PGA will host a sweepstakes at Freycinet Golf Club on Sunday.
Exeter completed their championships with Warren West winning A-grade gross and Mark Hilder the net.
B-grade gross went to Jason Robinson and net to Gary McLennan and Bill Manning did the double in C-grade.
Women's saw Annette Gardner win the gross and Wendy Cuthbertson the net. B-grade went to Jo Robinson gross and Allison Unwin the net while C-grade saw Evon Ford do the double.
George Town club champions are Robbie Johns (A-grade), S Pryer (B-grade, by a single shot) and L Hicks (C-grade). Junior champion was T Trudgeon.
The women's open was won by Laura Vandermolen who also won the 72-hole handicap and C-grade went to Leonie Gordon, two shots in front of Kerri Davis.
More news on holes in one with Steve Fox joining the club with a great iron shot on the 14th hole at Riverside.
Scott Mansfield has begun a six-week course with 20 women joining the beginners and level 2 course at Launceston.
Scott also has 11 on Sundays at beginners for juniors as well as Tuesday boys' class and Wednesday and Friday for junior girls. A development squad is in the pipeline down the track. Further details are available at Launceston pro shop on 63 441118.
NTVGA events are at Thirlstane this week with the NTVGA Championship followed by North East Vets at Scottsdale on March 9. Exeter have double days, March 15-16, and Poatina on Tuesday, March 21.
A visit to Willfit golf is a pleasure to play should you be unable to get to a course or inclement weather interferes.
With four simulator bays and Trackman installed, working on your game is accessible.
Memberships are available as are casual rates. Give Will a call on 0467 720414. A PGA professional, Will also offers golf lessons to all-comers. Visit www.willfitgolf.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.