Launceston will miss out on "huge" economic benefits until the Northern Hockey Centre is upgraded, Hockey Tasmania boss Damian Smith says.
The state government announced $1.28 million in funding for Hobart's Tasmanian Hockey Centre earlier this week, ensuring the venue can continue to host national and international events.
The funding will help upgrade the venue's main pitch, which does not meet the International Hockey Federation's certifications for international and national hockey events.
It is understood the venue has received a dispensation to host such events for 2023, but will need to have its six-week upgrade complete by 2024.
At the other end of the state, the Northern Hockey Centre has a $750,000 upgrade commitment from the state government, but still needs another $2-$3 million in funding to meet FIH standards.
In the meantime, the North will miss out on a "six-year runway" of major hockey events including masters and underage national championships.
"I can't allocate any significant events in the North until we get it fixed," Mr Smith said.
"In the next six years we've got masters teams coming to our state and the economic benefit is huge for Tasmania.
"We'll have men's masters coming to Tasmania in two years' time - 95 teams here for 14 days - and we've also got the women's event next year.
"These are the sort of things we can share around the state if we had facilities at that level."
RELATED: State secures seven major events
The Northern centre is in desperate need of new changerooms - for players and officials - and also needs turf and lighting upgrades.
Mr Smith said Hockey Tasmania would continue to lobby the federal government for funding.
"We desperately want to allocate fixtures in the region - it's part of my remit to make sure we do and it's frustrating we haven't been able to secure the funding."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.