South Launceston got themselves right in the Cricket North finals mix with an impressive outright victory against Mowbray on Saturday at Invermay Park.
According to Play HQ on Saturday night the Eagles finished on 4-55 from 21 overs in their second innings which The Examiner reported.
The scores have since been updated with Mowbray making 9-141 in their second innings before the Knights chased down the runs for the outright.
The Knights needed 16 runs to win in their second innings which took just three balls (0-18).
South captain Jeremy Jackson explained the how the Knights got the runs.
"We had to go in and chase 16 runs for the win with six overs left in the day and Mackenzie Barker hit the first three balls of the innings for six and we were able to force an outright, which is massive in the context of our season and ladder positions at this time of year with a game to go," he said.
South, who were fourth going into the clash, got 16.4 points which took them to 49.4 points and put them ahead of Westbury (45.8) and Riverside (40.2).
The Knights declared 8-240 on day two after Mowbray registered 114 in their first innings.
"Two youngsters in Ollie Marshall in his second game of first grade cricket and Tom Hawkins, put on a fantastic partnership in the morning for us and batted beautifully," Jackson said.
"Ollie finished with 68 and Tom Hawkins 34 not out.
"That put us in a position where we had that healthy lead we were aiming for.
"Our bowlers ran in hard all day and as a group in the field we stayed in the fight and in the contest for the entire day which was really pleasing.
"All of our bowlers bowled really well in their own right. I thought Jackson Young steamed in, in the afternoon when the pitch had flattened out a bit and not much was happening.
"He bowled with good pace and hostility and got a few wickets for us out of one of his spells.
"And Josh Freestone was just relentless with the pressure and we were able to take the wickets albeit pretty late in the day."
Marshall was awarded a Kookaburra kit for his player of the match performance.
Jackson said the Knights were stoked to get their hands back on the Ponting Young Memorial Shield.
"To have Jacko (Young) out there and bowl the way he did in the match that is remembering his grandfather (Ian) - all the boys were absolutely thrilled for him and we're thrilled to have that (shield) back at our club for Jacko," he said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
