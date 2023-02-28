Beauty Point crime spree a concern for all

POLICE have responded to concerns among Beauty Point residents about a spate of car and attempted home break-ins over the weekend by stating that crime levels had actually fallen in the area. According to Tasmania Police Inspector Ruth Orr, total offences for Beauty Point have dropped significantly from 57 offences in 2020/21 to 17 in 2021/22. This figure of 17 is for the year to the end of June 30, 2022, a period ending nine months ago.
The spate of robberies that is putting the wind up the Beauty Point community has occurred in the last few weeks, ie, in February 2023. There were nine thefts and attempted thefts in Beauty Point, mainly concentrated in two streets a short distance apart, between 11pm Friday night and 1am Saturday. In early February there was also a major robbery at nearby Swinging Gate winery in Sidmouth, in which in which a Hi-Lux ute, cash and electronics were stolen. Small Wonder Wines at Kayena was robbed around the same time.
Police are now warning residents to remove valuables and lock their cars and doors to their homes.
This may seem obvious, but the reason residents are so rattled is that until very recently they were able to leave their cars unlocked, and their homes also. It was a safe, friendly place. It is not now. The people are worried, and a bit scared.
West Tamar councillor Joshua Manticas has called for the Beaconsfield police station to be staffed 24 hours. Police say this is unnecessary. Beauty Point has 24-hour support from Launceston and additionally from highway patrol and CIB. The Examiner appreciates police have a difficult job and are constantly having to stretch sometimes limited resources across the full spectrum of criminal activity while also policing the state's roads for dangerous drivers.
But the loss of innocence in the once-tranquil community of Beauty Point is a matter for concern for all Tasmanians. There are other communities no doubt going through similar experiences, others in which criminal acts like this are not new. To blame, perhaps, is the dysfunctional justice system combined with a growing drug problem and economic pressures generally forcing some desperate people to make the choice to resort to crime.
