Beauty Point crime spree a concern for all

Updated February 28 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:18pm
POLICE have responded to concerns among Beauty Point residents about a spate of car and attempted home break-ins over the weekend by stating that crime levels had actually fallen in the area. According to Tasmania Police Inspector Ruth Orr, total offences for Beauty Point have dropped significantly from 57 offences in 2020/21 to 17 in 2021/22. This figure of 17 is for the year to the end of June 30, 2022, a period ending nine months ago.

