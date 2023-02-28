Beauty Point crime spree a concern for all

The spate of robberies that is putting the wind up the Beauty Point community has occurred in the last few weeks, ie, in February 2023. There were nine thefts and attempted thefts in Beauty Point, mainly concentrated in two streets a short distance apart, between 11pm Friday night and 1am Saturday. In early February there was also a major robbery at nearby Swinging Gate winery in Sidmouth, in which in which a Hi-Lux ute, cash and electronics were stolen. Small Wonder Wines at Kayena was robbed around the same time.

