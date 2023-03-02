A decision on a short-term accommodation policy, which one councilor believes has "already gone on for too long", remains on the table and will go to workshop.
Break O'Day councilor Janet Drummond brought a notice of motion for the council to develop a short stay accommodation policy to the February council meeting.
A lengthy discussion resulted in the council amending the motion for the issue to be discussed at a future workshop, which was carried unanimously.
Many Tasmanian councils have discussed the need for placing restrictions on the industry, including the Northern Midlands Council in January. Additionally, the Hobart City Council has spent a significant amount of money and time to implement regulations, however lost its case to the planning commission.
Mayor Mick Tucker said they would need to allow the process to unfold in Hobart as it would affect every municipality in Tasmania.
Concerns were noted at the Break O'Day meeting that the housing crisis was impacting many parts of Australia.
There was also a call within the motion for councilors to be transparent in whether they own an airbnb property.
Councilor Ian Carter said he was an airbnb owner, while Councilor Liz Johnstone acknowledged she had an airbnb on her property.
The motion had pointed to concerns within sectors of the community that too many houses were moving towards short-stay accommodation.
"Any consideration must be balanced against the need for visitor accommodation which brings about a range of social and economic benefits for the local community," the motion said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
