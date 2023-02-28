Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced an ambition from the state government to create 20,000 more jobs in Tasmania over the next five years.
This was one of a number of announcements made during his State of the State address to Parliament on Tuesday, which focused on cost-of-living pressures, the broader economy, and improvements in the health and education sectors
Mr Rockliff said Tasmanian businesses would soon be able to access hardship payments of up to $20,000 to cover rising energy costs.
He said he had asked the Treasury Department to look at how a renewable energy dividend payment could be made to all Tasmanians so they benefited from future renewable energy projects.
Mr Rockliff said the government would invest $1.5 million to identify additional subsea digital cabling opportunities across Bass Strait in order to attract and develop new opportunities in the research and business sectors.
He said Jobs Tasmania would work with the Education Department, the Youth Network of Tasmania, the state's jobs hub network and other service providers over the next 12 months to ascertain better support for young people leaving school and entering the workplace.
Also as part of an ambition to create 20,000 more jobs over five years, Mr Rockliff said there were plans to upskill industry specialists, employ more vocational teachers and expand training capacity in the renewable energy space.
On elective surgery, Mr Rockliff said there would be an extra $38 million in this year's state budget to fund endoscopy procedures.
"We know that early access to these diagnostic procedures is important for detecting certain cancers and other diseases," he said.
Mr Rockliff said from March 6, Tasmanian pharmacists would be able to supply a month of medicines after a patient's prescription runs out, in cases when a general practitioner was unavailable. "This regulation change will apply to hundreds of medicines," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the government would target final year students in 10 allied health professions where the state had workforce shortages with a $25,000 incentive should they choose to work in Tasmania from 2024 and stay with the health service for at least three years.
He said the Education Department would embark on an information, engagement and co-design process for the state's early learning sector over March and April.
"In the second half of 2023, we will be announcing pilot sites to test approaches to expanding access to early learning, in a range of different settings, co-designed with the Early Childhood Education and Care sector, and informed by the needs of local communities."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
