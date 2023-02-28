A teenager injured after a rap singer dived off stage into the crowd at the Party in the Paddock music festival in early February waited seven hours at the event for an ambulance, the teen's concerned mother has said.
The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said her 18 year-old daughter was near the front of the crowd when Queensland rapper Nerve leapt from the stage, pushing the teen's neck forcefully against a metal rail.
The woman feared her daughter had sustained a serious spinal injury and she received treatment at the event medical tent.
The first ambulance to arrive was crewed with a single paramedic who could not evacuate her, and it was seven hours before a fully crewed ambulance drove her to Launceston General Hospital.
After being ramped at the hospital further, she was later found to have not sustained serious injuries.
In parliament's first session this year, Opposition Leader Rebecca White said the incident reflected nearly ten years of mismanagement of ambulances by the government.
"The result of nearly a decade of Liberal government is a young Tasmanian with suspected spinal injuries waiting seven hours for an ambulance," she said.
Ambulance wait times have increased by about a quarter in the state since 2014, she said.
Premier and Minister for Health, Jeremy Rockliff, said he acknowledged how distressing the incident would have been for the teen.
"Of course my heart goes out to [her and her family] ... and can I say that I am very sorry for those circumstances," he said in response.
He said demand for ambulance services rose by about 6 per cent in July-December last year compared with the same period of 2021.
"We recognise that we must do more to meet increasing demand for ambulance services, and our government is very focused on supporting and investing in Ambulance Tasmania."
