Aurora Australis, more commonly known as the Southern Lights, is a rare natural light display that can only be witnessed from remote locations.
But with cameras in hand, some lucky Southern Lights hunters have managed to capture the magnificent show in the North-West, including The Advocate photographer Katri Strooband who caught the phenomenon on Monday night.
"They are a natural event that's sort of unnatural to see; it's just amazing," Ms Strooband said.
"They're spectacular just to watch, even more so to be able to capture."
No special equipment is necessary to view the aurora, but Ms Strooband recommends a few tips to increase your chances of getting a good shot.
"I have a few apps and follow a few Facebook pages that indicated there was a likely chance for aurora activity during the night," she said.
"On one of these occasions, look for clear skies to best see the lights. Also, avoid light pollution as best you can, and get some sort of elevation.
"As for camera settings, you'll want a shutter speed of 10 to 15, a high ISO and a low aperture."
The Hive's principal astronomer Martin George said the auroral displays are caused by "intense magnetic activity" when high-energy-charged particles from the sun enter the Earth's atmosphere.
