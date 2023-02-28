With the new school year underway, dieticians and researchers are encouraging parents to choose healthier options for their children's lunchboxes.
Sandy Murray, an accredited practising dietician, has a six-part formula to help parents pack more nutritious school lunches.
The first component is fruit, which can be fresh or tinned, said Murray. "Dry fruit is a bit sticky and high in sugar so you can have that occasionally," she said. And tinned fruit should be in natural juice rather than in syrup.
The second is a vegetable component. Murray suggests crunchy vegetable sticks like carrots, celery, capsicum, cherry tomatoes and cucumber and a small container of dip like hummus.
The third component is dairy like milk, yoghurt or cheese or soy and rice alternatives for children who are lactose or dairy intolerant.
The fourth component is protein which could be chicken, tuna, or boiled eggs.
The fifth component should be grains and cereals like bread, flatbread or crackers.
And the sixth component is a drink which Murray says should be tap water rather than fruit juice. "Tap water is better," says Murray because it doesn't have sugar even though the sugars in fruit juice are natural.
Murray suggests getting children involved in the decision making and in the shopping which can "work quite well."
One of the questions that Murray gets asked the most often as a dietician relates to muesli bars. Muesli bars are "really easy to put in a lunchbox" but finding a good bar "is really difficult," she says.
When choosing a muesli bar, she recommends one that has wholegrains and few additives. If it's got a long list of ingredients, "stay away from it," she says. "If it's only got a few things, that's probably good." She also suggests making sure that it's low in sugar and high in fibre.
"We know that Tassie kids and Australian kids just don't eat enough fruit and veggies," said Sophie Van der Kley, a project officer at the Cancer Council's Cancer Prevention team.
"Having a healthy lunchbox is a great way to set up healthy habits from a young age and encourage kids to eat more fruit and veg to reduce cancer risk," she said.
"We recommend following the Australian dietary guidelines which is 4-6 serves of different breads and cereal foods, wholegrain preferably to increase fibre intake. About two different serves of fruit, at least five serves of vegetables each day and everything in moderation," Van der Kley said.
Rising food prices and increased cost of living can also impact families' ability to pack a well-rounded lunch box.
Murray agrees that "it can be really tricky" and suggest keeping the ingredients simple. She suggests packets of popcorn "which can sometimes be quite cheap", rice cakes and tinned fruit. Cheaper alternatives for protein could be eggs or hummus.
For parents under time pressures who find it difficult to shop and pack a varied lunch, Van der Kley says "to not overcomplicate it and to keep it simple."
"If you are packing something from each of the five foodgroups, you know that you're getting each of those nutrients across the day," she said.
The Cancer Council also has a Healthy Lunch Box website to help pack a healthy school lunch.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.