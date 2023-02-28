The Examiner
Deloraine to play Bridgenorth in AFL curtain-raiser

February 28 2023 - 5:00pm
NTFA president Scott Rigby, Deloraine president Don Tracey, Bridgenorth president Bobby Beams and Hawthorn head of Tasmanian operations David Cox. Picture by Paul Scambler

Deloraine Kangaroos will play the Northern Tasmanian Football Association premier division season-opener against Bridgenorth Parrots at UTAS Stadium on April 1.

Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

