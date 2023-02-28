Deloraine Kangaroos will play the Northern Tasmanian Football Association premier division season-opener against Bridgenorth Parrots at UTAS Stadium on April 1.
The match will be played as a fund-raiser for Deloraine after their ground was hit with destructive flooding in October last year, with water-levels reaching a metre high.
There is an added feature to the day, with the clash acting as a curtain-raiser for Hawthorn v North Melbourne in the AFL.
Kangaroos president Don Tracey was thankful for the support. "It's a fantastic idea that Hawthorn have come up with together with the NTFA," he said.
"We do appreciate the support that they're giving us and also thanks to Bridgenorth for being part of the day.
"It's a great opportunity for our players to play on the big stage and they're really looking forward to it."
Tracey spoke of what the funds raised would go to. "All the plaster, equipment in the kitchen, equipment in the trainer's room, right throughout the club, had to be pulled apart," he said.
Bridgenorth president Bobby Beams said the club was happy to be involved with the day. "It's great to firstly help out a like-minded community club like Deloraine, we have a very strong mutual respect with all the NTFA clubs," he said.
"We're all about our communities and with what Deloraine have been through, for us to help out in any way, we jumped at the opportunity."
With both teams returning to Launceston's hallowed turf for the first time in more than 10 years, NTFA president Scott Rigby discussed the opportunity for the league to showcase itself on the big stage more often.
"We'll work together with Hawthorn and whatever the future holds for us in the footy world, we will work together to promote what we have as NTFA, because we're pretty proud of the product we have," he said.
"[We want to] showcase what we have and I think over the last couple of years in particular, we've actually put a pretty good product on the park."
Hawthorn's head of Tasmania operations David Cox, who has spearheaded the NTFA-AFL double-act, was pleased to see the idea - 18 months in the making - come to fruition.
"We've been long supporters of grassroots football in Tasmania," he said. "It's really three things that are fueling this partnership and the first one is about providing opportunity for local footballers to perform on the same stage as national elite AFL players, which I think is enormously exciting.
"The second really important focus for us is around shining a light on local grassroots football and creating aspirations for young people to see themselves also playing on that stage.
"The third opportunity really is around enabling the Deloraine Football Club in particular, to raise funds to help support the rebuild after those terrible floods from last year."
