Every public school student in Tasmania is missing out on thousands of education dollars from a shortfall in government funding, according to the state's education union.
The Australian Education Union has compiled facts and statistics from the Productivity Commission Report on Government Services, education annual reports and key data to present its case for underfunding and a system "under stress".
The report states that no public school in Tasmania will receive 100 per cent of its Commonwealth and state funding resource in 2023, and highlights school support service inequity, increased psychological injury claims, low educational attainment.
The Commonwealth provides a base Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) of up to $13,060 per primary student and $16,413 per secondary student, which is then impacted by factors such as disability, disadvantage, school size and location.
Australian Education Union state manager Brian Wightman said student were underfunded by $2,080, after taking into account building depreciation and transportcosts.
"Disadvantage is increasing in the public system with every school underfunded while private school funding continues to outstrip public school investment," Mr Wightman said.
"Public school students in Tasmania are funded $2,080 below the minimum Schooling Resources Standard [and] per student funding for public schools grew 13.4 per cent over the eight years to 2021, while State Government private school investment grew 31.4 per cent over the same period," he said.
"Statistics show schools are at breaking point and student learning is suffering as more educators leave the profession, we can't afford another 271 burnout-related teacher resignations in 2023."
Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said the union's report painted a damning picture of the state's education system.
He said Labor would prioritise education if they were in government.
"The important issues raised by the AEU are consistent with the issues Labor has also been raising for years," Mr Willie said.
"Tasmania's education system is in crisis and this Government has shown that fixing it isn't a priority. Student outcomes are suffering because our hardworking teachers and support staff are being stretched to breaking point."
He said NAPLAN results show Tasmania sitting behind the national average in every category, and a Tasmanian report showed challenges for reading and numeracy across all age groups.
"Poor educational achievement can have a profound negative impact, perpetuating intergenerational disadvantage, so education needs to be a top priority for government," Mr Willie said.
"It is clear that education isn't a top priority for this government, which instead continues to obsess about building a stadium in Hobart for the nation's richest sport."
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said there was an urgent need to invest in teachers and support staff.
"The current dire situation is the result of political choices that prioritise corporate welfare and vanity projects like the stadium over public education," Ms O'Connor said.
"The Liberals waste tens of millions each year subsidising the native forestry and racing industries. This is a huge waste of public funds. As is the hundreds of millions the Premier intends to waste on a fancy new stadium," she said.
"The Rockliff Government could also gain an additional $55 million a year by unwinding their land tax cuts, and gain hundreds of millions by targeting the very wealthy through measures such as a tax on windfall gains from land rezoning, and increasing royalties from fish farm and mining corporations."
Education Minister Roger Jaensch has said the Liberal Government recruited 435 additional full time teachers, 421 teacher assistants, 36 educational support specialists and 100 extra professional support staff.
"Since 2014, this Government has provided record investment in education because we understand its power as a driver for improving economic and social outcomes in Tasmania.Our Government's commitment to education includes record funding in the 2022-23 State Budget, $8 billion over the Forward Estimate," he said.
