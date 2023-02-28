Property investors gone, but Tasmania still has gloss

Investors are pulling back from the Tasmanian property market as house prices in Hobart continue to fall.
Hobart's median house price dipped below $700,000 in a month that saw home values drop by 1.6 per cent, a figure that dwarfed the next biggest declines for capital cities (0.5 per cent falls in Canberra and Melbourne).
CoreLogic data shows house prices in the capital have dropped 12.2 per cent in the year, rewinding some of the gains made in a huge 37.7 per cent growth cycle during the COVID boom.
House prices in Launceston and the North-East, which has a median of $545,000, also fell quicker than most other regional locations with a 1.1 per cent drop in February.
Values in the North have fallen 5.8 per cent across the year while the West and North-West has remained comparatively stable (1.1 per cent rise in 12 months).
Harrison Agents' Tom Harrison said buyer activity in Northern Tasmania had calmed considerably in the past year, especially from investors.
"That's a big chunk of the market that's dropped off significantly," he said.
"November 2021 there were investors everywhere, but compared to that investor activity has dropped well away, which is probably what you'd expect with increasing interest rates."
Nevertheless, interstate buyers are still around.
"We are still seeing a number of mainlanders wanting to purchase down here for lifestyle reasons to make a move, have a treechange," Mr Harrison said.
"I don't think the gloss has come off Tasmania, people are still seeing it as a wonderful place to live."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.