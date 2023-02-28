With Hawthorn's Mitch Lewis set to miss the AFL's first month, fellow young forward Jacob Koschitzke is ready to lead the attack.
Having played a match simulation contest against Geelong last week, the Hawks face Collingwood at UTAS Stadium on Thursday, with the match free of charge and starting at 5.10pm.
Koschitzke, who has played 36 games since debuting in 2021, is looking forward to the hard work that comes with leading the team's attack.
"It's a great opportunity - like any other opportunity, you've got to take it," he said.
"There's a bit of pressure so I'm looking forward to just doing my best, to go out there and execute - I had my shots a couple of weeks ago in the intra-club and then only played half an hour last week.
"[I will] just run my guts off and try hard and try and execute in front of goals but I'm looking forward to having [Mitch] back in and hopefully we can develop a long and sustainable relationship up in that forward 50."
The 22-year-old, who is the first cousin of former St Kilda forward Justin, has fond memories of UTAS Stadium - kicking a career-high five goals in just his fifth game of senior football in 2021.
Koschitzke went head-to-head with emerging Adelaide forward Riley Thilthorpe, who also kicked five goals, as Hawthorn won by three points and gave AFL fans a glimpse into the future.
"Every time I'm having a patch where I'm like 'do I belong at the level?', it does give me a positive memory to reflect back on and say 'hang on, I can actually apply this level when I'm at my best'," he said.
"It does give me confidence when I reflect back on it but I try not to look back on those sort of things too much, because I am a very different player and I've learned a lot since then."
The 198cm Albury product was initially drafted as a key defender before a 2020 scrimmage changed the course of his career as then-coach Alastair Clarkson saw something in him.
Koschitzke explained the challenges of picking up "forward nous and patterns" at a later age.
"A lot of guys that are drafted as key position forwards play that role from juniors and I was always bouncing between the two so I had some understanding of it but not a whole lot.
"I did find it challenging at times - do I hit up, do I hold back? - I think that was probably the biggest one, identifying where's the dangerous space and where am I going to be able to score from next, as opposed to 'there's a man on me, lets nullify it'," he said.
"It's about thinking a kick in front of the game, which was ok for me as a defender but as a forward there's obviously a lot to play out.
"You rely quite heavily on delivery from the field so just thinking about forward nous and crafts and I've been working on that really hard so far this pre-season."
WHAT: Hawthorn v Collingwood
WHERE: UTAS Stadium
WHEN: Thursday, March 2, at 5.10pm, gates open at 3.30pm
