The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Junior footy clinic begins Hawthorn's free footy festival

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 28 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawthorn's Will Day, 12-year-old Keeley Trudgeon, eight-year-old Angus Viney and Deloraine's Damon Howe at the junior footy clinic.
Launceston's Luca Mountney handballs around Hawks forward Luke Breust. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel with seven-year-old Hudson Price.

Launceston juniors have been treated to a free expert clinic from six Hawthorn players at UTAS Stadium on Tuesday night ahead of their clash against Collingwood - which is also free to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.