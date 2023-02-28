Launceston juniors have been treated to a free expert clinic from six Hawthorn players at UTAS Stadium on Tuesday night ahead of their clash against Collingwood - which is also free to the public.
Headlined by three-time premiership forward Luke Breust, the likes of Jai Newcombe, James Worpel and Sam Frost were joined by NTFA players to develop the state's next AFL products.
Hawthorn's head of Tasmanian operations David Cox said the session was for kids of abilities.
"What we're trying to do is to encourage young Tasmanians boys and girls to come and have a try," he said.
"For some of those kids, it'll be having a bit of a muck around, for others it'll be about honing some skills.
"We had about 120 kids that registered to come along, which is fantastic.
"We're really excited to welcome them to get them excited about the game again and to develop or initiate what we hope will be a life-long relationship with our beloved game."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
