The little truck stop in Nunamara is prepared to hang in for the long haul, and ready to put in the "hard slog" for when heavy vehicles can return to the Sideling on the Tasman Highway in 2024.
Cars and smaller trucks returned to the Sideling on Monday, after the stretch was re-opened following its closure from flood damage since October.
Nunamara General Store felt the brunt of the road's closure and owner Kerrie Sinclair said it had been tougher than dealing with COVID-19.
"We've lost $150,000 in the five-to-six months we've been shut down," Mrs Sinclair said.
"It's going to take me 12 months to get that money back, if there's no compensation for us."
State government funding is available for disruptions such as the store's, which Mrs Sinclair said they were looking into.
"When the sign went up that the Tasman Highway was closed, it was like someone had let off a bomb from Nunamara, Springfield and Scottsdale ... it's had an impact on all of us," she said.
Mrs Sinclair said she had looked into getting business insurance to cover the costs incurred - however it wasn't covered.
"People have been very concerned we would shut our doors, and any other business person would shut the door," she said.
"It's been tough. I don't take a wage, I've kept on two staff members, while we had lost two staff members during COVID."
Monday was only the first stage in returning the flow of traffic to the store. It's expected larger trucks won't be able to return to purchase fuel, pies and soft drink at the store until upgrades to widen the Sideling are finished in May 2024.
"We're the little truck stop hanging on until the trucks start coming back. I've got another eight year lease and I ain't going anywhere until I see the boys back and the shop is thriving."
Mrs Sinclair estimated the business lost a further $100,000 per year without those drivers.
For now, she said without the support of the community and her regulars they would be "stuffed".
"While we still have one bottle of coke in the fridge, we'll keep the doors open. We even made our own chips, to combat the stock challenges," she said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
