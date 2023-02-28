Police respond to Beauty Point community concerns

Tasmania Police wants to remind West Tamar communities that crime in the area has dropped significantly since 2020.
This comes in response to community outcry and safety concerns after numerous cars were broken into late on Friday night, February 24.
Beauty Point community members are now installing security cameras at their homes where they once happily left doors unlocked due to the trustworthy nature of the community.
Tasmania Police Inspector Ruth Orr said total offences for Beauty Point had dropped significantly from 57 offences in 2020/21 to 17 in 2021/22.
"The West Tamar region, including Beauty Point, is actively policed through day and afternoon shifts and on call roster," she said.
"This includes 24-hour capability from Launceston Police Station, as well as other police units such as road policing, criminal investigation, and other uniform divisions.
"Tasmania Police has the highest number of police in history."
Inspector Orr said Tasmania has one of the lowest crime rates in the country.
Police Minister Felix Ellis said there was "no tolerance for this kind of thuggish behaviour targeting a local community".
"Our back-to-basics policing focus is heavily targeting those who are disrupting public order and we make no apologies for being tough on crime," he said.
Mr Ellis said new police officers are being distributed across the state to support the regions.
From Friday, an additional 26 new constables will graduate from the Police Academy, bringing Tasmania's police numbers to 1349.
It was recently reported the police force was struggling to fill vacancies with between 50 to 70 positions open at any one time and endured its highest number of departures on record last year, with 87 officers leaving the force.
Police remind the community that thieves are often opportunistic. This is a timely reminder for people to always remove valuables and lock vehicles when not in use.
Anyone who knows anything about the incidents or suspicious activity in the area around the time is asked to contact Exeter Police on 6702 6100 or 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
