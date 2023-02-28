NIMBY tag ignores 'real concerns' over Robbins Is wind farm proposal

BARRY Prismall's article, (Sunday Examiner, February 26) certainly flew the flag for those who don't think biodiversity is important. But for our group, The Circular Head Coastal Awareness Network Inc, it had many inaccuracies that required a response. His NIMBY claim is wrong, we have three operating or approved wind farms in our backyard that have received minimal protest. It is the one in our front yard that we are adamant is destructive to the environment, the landscape and our community. Our group is supportive of windfarms in areas that have low biodiversity importance, don't have high visual impact and don't unreasonably impact the community. Robbins Island and its surrounds is home to 27 endangered species that will be put at risk. The turbines, as high as Melbourne's skyline, will dominate the view of our offshore islands, and is seen as the epitome of bad planning by many locals. We have put forward alternative sites for windfarms in our region that will cause minimal environmental damage, and have far greater economic benefits. Australians, by and large, have accepted the necessity of renewable energy, but we need to integrate economics and environmental planning. The Hydro scheme was developed to benefit Tasmanians, and we need to ensure the new renewable energy developments have the same result. - Stephen Pilkington, West Montagu