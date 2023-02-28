NIMBY tag ignores 'real concerns' over Robbins Is wind farm proposal

BARRY Prismall's article, (Sunday Examiner, February 26) certainly flew the flag for those who don't think biodiversity is important. But for our group, The Circular Head Coastal Awareness Network Inc, it had many inaccuracies that required a response. His NIMBY claim is wrong, we have three operating or approved wind farms in our backyard that have received minimal protest. It is the one in our front yard that we are adamant is destructive to the environment, the landscape and our community. Our group is supportive of windfarms in areas that have low biodiversity importance, don't have high visual impact and don't unreasonably impact the community. Robbins Island and its surrounds is home to 27 endangered species that will be put at risk. The turbines, as high as Melbourne's skyline, will dominate the view of our offshore islands, and is seen as the epitome of bad planning by many locals. We have put forward alternative sites for windfarms in our region that will cause minimal environmental damage, and have far greater economic benefits. Australians, by and large, have accepted the necessity of renewable energy, but we need to integrate economics and environmental planning. The Hydro scheme was developed to benefit Tasmanians, and we need to ensure the new renewable energy developments have the same result. - Stephen Pilkington, West Montagu
I am closer to 90 than 80. I am not tech savvy. All I wanted to do was cancel an appointment with a Telstra consultant in Launceston. I rang two numbers in the phone book - discontinued. I Googled Telstra, hit "Help" and texted my request to speak to someone in Launceston. After many texts to and from, I got a text requesting my name, D.O.B. and phone number. I supplied the details as requested. Then I was sent a six-digit number on my phone. What do I do now? Frustrated, I gave up. I am recovering from shingles and other medical issues and wanted to avoid a chance of getting Covid. I went to town and cancelled the appointment. What should have taken a few minutes, took two and a quarter hours. Obviously if I can Google, I can navigate a website. Why does Telstra make it so difficult to do a simple transaction? - R.M.C., Riverside
The Australian Veterinary Association and the RSPCA, strongly supported by many animal welfare organisations, are vehemently opposed to Duck Shooting on the grounds of - now proven - cruelty! Our Government needs to show the rest of Australia, and the world, that Tasmania is a progressive, modern and kind state which takes responsibility for our feathered friends who after all we're living here long before European settlement and abolish this archaic so-called "sport" by "recreational" shooters. - Linda Collier, Legana
