Launceston Chamber of Commerce leader William Cassidy says the council's possible short-stay policy should be balanced to accommodate tourism.
City of Launceston councillors were briefed on the draft report on short-term accommodation in Launceston and the findings of a report initiated by the council in 2022.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said there were challenges caused by the housing crisis which was a key factor behind the report as was more visitor accommodation applications over the past year.
"That's why over the last six months, we've been undertaking a good body of work," Cr Gibson said
"As part of that work, officers identified that residential dwellings lying vacant for extended periods of time presents a challenge."
A handful of change of use to visitor accommodation applications have already been made in 2023.
Break O' Day and Northern Midlands Councils have started investigations into short-term accommodation impacts and possible policies around short stay dwellings.
"We're also watching what other councils are doing in this space and learning from that as well," Cr Gibson said.
The City of Launceston approved 44 applications for change of use to visitor accommodation in the 2021/22 financial year, which was an increase from 24 in 2020/21.
In 2019/20, 106 permits were granted, which was twice as many as in 2018/19. However, these approvals are out of hundreds of applications, over 600 each year.
Presently, there are 249 properties requiring a permit and listed as short-stay accommodation in the municipality, and rental vacancies are at 2.2 per cent.
LCC executive officer William Cassidy said balance is needed for short-term accommodation.
"Short-term accommodation in some areas of Launceston is vital because there aren't hotels to provide accommodation for visitors," Mr Cassidy said.
"But housing availability is a problem. Launceston businesses constantly say ... there are people who want to move to the region, but there's nowhere for them to live."
Tenants Union of Tasmania Principal solicitor Ben Bartl said short-stay accommodation had a "devastating" impact on the long-term rental market.
"Over the last two years, the lack of long-term rental supply has seen rents rise by $105pw in Launceston. In other words, tenants have to find at least another $5000 each year to keep a roof over the head," Mr Bartl said.
He said a solution would be for the government to amend the State Planning provisions to make Visitor Accommodation a 'discretionary use' in residential zones.
Cr Gibson said the policy needs to be state-wide.
"There are a range of factors behind [vacant dwellings] this, and it would be my preference that the local government sector develops a consistent, state-wide approach to this complex issue," he said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
