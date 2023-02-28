Star Tasmanian Tiger Ben McDermott has been omitted from the Sheffield Shield squad after a string of poor performances.
The 28-year-old, who has played 28 white-ball matches for Australia, has scored 238 runs at an average of just 18.30 across eight matches.
He has reached 50 on one occasion but had to settle for scores of 27 and 0 in the Tigers' last Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia, who they face again starting from Thursday.
McDermott's 2022-23 Shield form is a far-cry from past seasons, having scored 343 runs at an average of 42.87 last year and 355 runs at 59.16 the year before.
Teammate Beau Webster was feeling for his close mate.
"It's never nice to be left out of the team, everybody wants to be playing for Tasmania in all formats," Webster said.
"He's one of my close mates and I know he's hurting from missing this game and potentially the last game [of the season] but I'm sure he will bounce back, he's a world-class player and we've what he can do in both white ball and red ball and I'm sure he'll be fine."
The match between WA and Tasmania is set to switch venues to the WACA ground as the Tigers will be hoping for a change of fortunes after being defeated to the tune of 383 runs at Bellerive Oval last week.
McDermott's omission was one of two changes to the Tigers' squad, with Lawrence Neil-Smith and Mac Wright coming in for the batter and veteran bowler Peter Siddle, who has been rested.
With all sides having played eight Shield matches, the Tigers sit in fifth position with two wins, three draws and three losses, while the Western Australians are on top having won five, drawn two and lost one.
Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tim Paine, Jordan Silk (c), Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright
