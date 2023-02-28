The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA men's fixtures released ahead of 2023 season

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocherlea and Longford at UTAS Stadium during three-quarter time of last year's premier division men's grand final. Picture by Paul Scambler

The NTFA premier division men's season will kick-off with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.