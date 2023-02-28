NTFA men's fixtures released ahead of 2023 season

The NTFA premier division men's season will kick-off with a bang.
Deloraine and Bridgenorth will play a curtain-raiser for the Hawthorn and North Melbourne round three AFL clash at UTAS Stadium on Saturday, April 1.
The NTFA sides will play before the Hawks take on the Kangaroos at 1.45pm.
The game, an initiative driven by Hawthorn, will be a fundraiser for the Deloraine Football Club which was ravaged by floods in October last year.
The women's fixtures have yet to be finalised but The Examiner understands the seasons will start in mid to late April.
Premier Division Men highlights:
Division 1 Men:
NTFA president Scott Rigby spoke to The Examiner about some of the fixture highlights.
"There's been a lot of talk around that premier division men's and where it's actually at but I think it's going to be another highly-competitive season right across the board from top to bottom," he said.
"A couple of teams might struggle but they'll be highly competitive in the sense of what they'll bring to the park each week.
"That premier division, I have no doubt, will follow on what it has been in the last couple of years and that's a really competitive competition."
Premier division round 1: Scott Selwood playing for Bracknell v Hillwood
"For Bracknell to pull that off and bring down Scott Selwood to play but then Joel Selwood to be present at the club during the day is just fantastic.
"I'm pretty sure the footy community will get behind that just as well as they'll get behind the game (at UTAS), and the other games being played."
Round 5: Rocherlea v Longford grand final rematch
"Both clubs have had a great off-season, building on the great seasons they had last year, so we're expecting a cracker of a game."
Round 7: Aboriginal Match Rocherlea v Bracknell
"There's no greater example of community ... in the sense of what it brings to not just the Aboriginal community but also the community as a whole.
"It was a fantastic initiative we had last year with the Long Walk for the first time in Tassie with Michael Long coming down."
Division one round 1: Bridport re-enter the competition
"(Bridport) will have something to prove after going into recess for a year. It's a big thing and hats off to the club that worked very hard to get back and the community has got behind that club. So they'll want to showcase what they have to offer. They've recruited well and recruited a good coach," Rigby said.
Round 2: Old Scotch v St Pats grand final rematch
"St Pats came away with the win last year in the grand final but Scotch absolutely will come out fighting so it'll be a big crowd.
"Everyone is going to be there and both clubs have done really well.
"Scotch have consolidated what they've already had in recruiting a few more and obviously St Pats have done that as well.
"So the good thing about it is right across the board, clubs haven't lost many players. We've seen a bit of transience between clubs.
"But I think that's a reflection of how hard the clubs have worked in building that sense of belonging and community. We'd like it to get to another level, where we see that loyalty of years gone by but I think we're seeing it. I think we're seeing it back to a level where we're pretty happy with it."
Round three: UTAS v Meander Valley under lights
"We've got to maximise and make our roster flexible, to be able to maximize the outcome and night games are a great way of doing that. It's actually well documented, the crowds increase at night games because people have more time.
"And that's what we talked to clubs about, being flexible, yet, we've got to match that with our volunteer management because it's harder and harder to volunteer.
"That's something that we're working really hard with AFL Tas and clubs to put that volunteer support in place."
Round 5: Annual Pyengana match East Coast v Bridport
"This year we're celebrating two associations that have gone by the by. The NTFA is the sole adult competition in the North of the state now.
"We've absorbed clubs from associations that have unfortunately passed and gone into recess.
"This year, we'll see East Coast Swans put on the Fingal association representative jumper and then Bridport, they'll put on the NEFU representative jumper, which is fantastic."
How byes have been allocated given the re-introduction of Bridport
"Sometimes clubs will request that (bye) but obviously, it's working with ground management as well.
"We have 19 clubs- that's 19 grounds - and most of the time, they're not the sole users of those grounds.
"So we've got to take all that into account when we do fixturing.
"We work in with the juniors as well and our women's competition, so trying to tie all that in is tricky. Some of those byes during the year are planned just to manage the roster and that ground management space."
All Finals
"(We're planning on) having our grand finals back again at UTAS which looks like it's cemented. So that's fantastic, in the sense of having the opportunity.
"And that speaks for itself. We want to repeat that performance of what we had last year with those two grand final days with over 10,000 people attending in person and nearly 60,000 people watched the live stream."
"(UTAS) is already penciled in for the grand finals. The only thing that will obviously change that is we work in with the AFL roster and obviously tie-in with the TSL well."
Round 1
April 1
Deloraine v Bridgenorth at UTAS
Rocherlea v Sth Launceston
Scottsdale v George Town
Bracknell v Hillwood
Bye - Longford
Easter April 8
No Games
Round 2
April 15
Longford v Scottsdale
Bridgenorth v Rocherlea
George Town v Bracknell
Hillwood v Deloraine
Bye - Sth Launceston
Round 3
April 22
Sth Launceston v Bridgenorth
Bracknell v Longford
Rocherlea v Hillwood
Deloraine v George Town
Bye - Scottsdale
Round 4
April 29
Scottsdale v Bracknell
Hillwood v Sth Launceston
Longford v Deloraine
George Town v Rocherlea
Bye - Bridgenorth
Round 5
May 6
Bridgenorth v Hillwood
Deloraine v Scottsdale
Sth Launceston v George Town
Rocherlea v Longford
Bye - Bracknell
Round 6
May 13
Bracknell v Deloraine
George Town v Bridgenorth
Scottsdale v Rocherlea
Longford v Sth Launceston
Bye - Hillwood
Rep Football
May 20
No Games
Round 7
May 27
Hillwood v George Town
Bridgenorth v Longford
Sth Launceston v Scottsdale
Bye - Deloraine
Aboriginal Match (Sunday)
May 28
Rocherlea v Bracknell
Round 8
Jun 3
Deloraine v Rocherlea
Longford v Hillwood
Bracknell v Sth Launceston
Scottsdale v Bridgenorth
Bye - George Town
Long Weekend
Jun 10
No Games
Round 9
Jun 17
Hillwood v Scottsdale
Sth Launceston v Deloraine
Bridgenorth v Bracknell
George Town v Longford
Bye - Rocherlea
Round 10
Jun 24
Sth Launceston v Rocherlea
George Town v Scottsdale
Bridgenorth v Deloraine
Hillwood v Bracknell
Bye - Longford
Round 11
July 1
Scottsdale v Longford
Rocherlea v Bridgenorth
Bracknell v George Town
Deloraine v Hillwood
Bye - Sth Launceston
Round 12
July 8
Bridgenorth v Sth Launceston
Longford v Bracknell
Hillwood v Rocherlea
George Town v Deloraine
Bye - Scottsdale
Round 13
July 15
Bracknell v Scottsdale
Deloraine v Longford
Rocherlea v George Town
Sth Launceston v Hillwood
Bye - Bridgenorth
Round 14
July 22
Hillwood v Bridgenorth
Scottsdale v Deloraine
George Town v Sth Launceston
Longford v Rocherlea
Bye - Bracknell
Round 15
July 29
Rocherlea v Scottsdale
Bridgenorth v George Town
Sth Launceston v Longford
Deloraine v Bracknell
Bye - Hillwood
Round 16
August 5
George Town v Hillwood
Bracknell v Rocherlea
Longford v Bridgenorth
Scottsdale v Sth Launceston
Bye - Deloraine
Round 17
August 12
Rocherlea v Deloraine
Hillwood v Longford
Sth Launceston v Bracknell
Bridgenorth v Scottsdale
Bye - George Town
Round 18
August 19
Scottsdale v Hillwood
Deloraine v Sth Launceston
Bracknell v Bridgenorth
Longford v George Town
Bye - Rocherlea
Qualifying Final
August 26
Elimination Final
August 27
2nd Semi-Final
September 2
1st Semi Final
September 3
Preliminary Final
September 9
Grand Final
September 16
*Unless otherwise stated all Senior games commence at 2pm
Round 1
April 15
East Coast v St Pats
Evandale v UTAS FC
OLFC v Old Scotch
Lilydale v Meander Valley
Bridport v Perth
Round 2
April 22
UTAS FC v East Coast
Old Scotch v St Pats
Meander Valley v Evandale
Bridport v OLFC
Perth v Lilydale
Round 3
Friday, April 28
UTAS FC v Meander Valley
April 29
East Coast v Old Scotch
St Pats v Bridport
Evandale v Perth
OLFC v Lilydale
Round 4
May 6
Meander Valley v East Coast
Bridport v Old Scotch
Perth v UTAS FC
Lilydale v St Pats
OLFC v Evandale
Round 5
May 13
Meander Valley v Perth
Old Scotch v Lilydale
UTAS FC v OLFC
St Pats v Evandale
East Coast v Bridport at Pyengana
Round 6
May 20
Perth v East Coast
Lilydale v Bridport
Evandale v Old Scotch
St Pats v UTAS FC
Bye - OLFC, Meander Valley
Round 7
May 27
East Coast v Lilydale
Perth v OLFC
Bridport v Evandale
Meander Valley v St Pats
Old Scotch v UTAS FC
Round 8
June 3
OLFC v East Coast
Evandale v Lilydale
St Pats v Perth
UTAS FC v Bridport
Old Scotch v Meander Valley
June 10 - no games (long weekend)
Round 9
June 17
East Coast v Evandale
OLFC v St Pats
Lilydale v UTAS FC
Perth v Old Scotch
Bridport v Meander Valley
Round 10
June 24
St Pats v East Coast
UTAS FC v Evandale
Old Scotch v OLFC
Meander Valley v Lilydale
Perth v Bridport
Round 11
July 1
St Pats v Old Scotch
Evandale v Meander Valley
OLFC v Bridport
Lilydale v Perth
Bye - East Coast, UTAS FC
Round 12
July 8
Old Scotch v East Coast
Meander Valley v UTAS FC
Lilydale v OLFC
Bye - Evandale, Perth, Bridport, St Pats
Round 13
July 15
East Coast v Meander Valley
Old Scotch v Bridport
UTAS FC v Perth
St Pats v Lilydale
Evandale v OLFC
Round 14
July 22
Bridport v East Coast
Perth v Meander Valley
OLFC v UTAS FC
Evandale v St Pats
Bye - Lilydale, Old Scotch
Round 15
July 29
East Coast v Perth
Bridport v Lilydale
Meander Valley v OLFC
Old Scotch v Evandale
UTAS FC v St Pats
Round 16
August 5
Lilydale v East Coast
OLFC v Perth
Evandale v Bridport
St Pats v Meander Valley
UTAS FC v Old Scotch
Round 17
August 12
East Coast v OLFC
Lilydale v Evandale
Perth v St Pats
Bridport v UTAS FC
Meander Valley v Old Scotch
Qualifying Final,
August 19
Elimination Final
August 20
2nd Semi Final
August 26
1st Semi Final
August 27
Preliminary Final
September 2
Grand Final
September 9
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
